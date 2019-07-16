Eternit : Capital Increase

ETERNIT S.A. - UNDER COURT-SUPERVISEDREORGANIZATION

Corporate Taxpayer ID (C.N.P.J.) 61.092.037/0001-81

COMPANY REGISTRY (NIRE): 35.300.013.344

MATERIAL FACT

Capital Increase

Eternit S.A. - Under Court-Supervised Reorganization (B3: ETER3, "Company"), in compliance with CVM Instruction 358/2002, hereby announces to its shareholders and the market that on this date the Board of Directors approved the Increase of Capital, within the limit of Authorized Capital, for private subscription, with permission for capitalization of credits held by creditors against the Company ("Capital Increase"), as set forth under paragraph 1 of Article 5 of the Bylaws.

The Company clarifies that it will comply with the provisions determined by the Court-Supervised Reorganization Plan regulated at the General Creditors' Meeting, except the transfer of shares to Class I labor creditors and the consequent settlement of their dues, currently suspended by a preliminary injunction in response to Interlocutory Appeal no. 2140739-28.2019.8.26.0000.

Therefore, the Capital Increase shall strictly comply with the provisions of the Court-Supervised Reorganization Plan approved and ratified by the competent Court, ensuring the preemptive rights of the Company's shareholders in the subscription of new shares.

The Capital shall be increased within the authorized capital limit, up to the amount of R$5,600,000.61, upon the issuance of up to 2,304,527 registered, book-entry, common shares with no par value, at the issue price of R$2.43 per share, which shall grant the same rights assigned to the currently existing Company's shares. The issue price ("Price") was fixed according to the Judicial Recovery Plan and in line with the rules provided for in paragraph 1 of Article 170 of the Brazilian Corporation Law, and observed the provisions set out in CVM Guidance Report no. 1, of September 27, 1978, as amended. To fix the Price, the lowest issue price indicated by the economic, book and market values was disregarded, that is, the book value was disregarded and the price was fixed according to the arithmetic mean of the economic value and the market value.

All information regarding the Capital Increase approved, as well as the terms and conditions for the Company's shareholders to exercise their preemptive right and for conversion of the credits held by the creditors, are duly specified and detailed in the Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting and the respective Notice to Shareholders.

Eternit will keep its shareholders and the market informed of any developments related to the subject-matter of this Material Fact notice, in accordance with the rules and time periods established by the applicable legislation.

São Paulo, July 16, 2019

Vítor Mallmann

Investor Relations Officer