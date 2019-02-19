Eternit : Election of Investor Relations Officer

ETERNIT S.A. - UNDER COURT-SUPERVISED REORGANIZATION

Corporate Taxpayer ID (C.N.P.J.) 61.092.037/0001-81

COMPANY REGISTRY (NIRE): 35.300.013.344

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Election of Investor Relations Officer

Eternit S.A. - under Court-Supervised Reorganization (B3: ETER3, "Company") informs its shareholders and the market that at a meeting held on this date, the Board of Directors elected Mr. Vitor Mallmann as the Investor Relations Officer, a position he will hold in addition to his role as the Chief Financial and Human Resources Officer of the Eternit Group.

The Company thanks Mr. Rodrigo Lopes da Luz, who is resigning on this date, for his relevant contribution during the term that carried out its activities.

São Paulo, February 19, 2019

Vitor Mallmann

Investor Relations Officer