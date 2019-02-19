Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Eternit SA    ETER3   BRETERACNOR3

ETERNIT SA

(ETER3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 02/19
2.79 BRL   -0.36%
04:49pETERNIT : Election of Investor Relations Officer
PU
02/18ETERNIT : Beginning of the Quiet Period – 4Q18...
PU
02/11ETERNIT : Suspension of operations at mining company...
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Eternit : Election of Investor Relations Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 04:49pm EST

ETERNIT S.A. - UNDER COURT-SUPERVISED REORGANIZATION

Corporate Taxpayer ID (C.N.P.J.) 61.092.037/0001-81

COMPANY REGISTRY (NIRE): 35.300.013.344

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Election of Investor Relations Officer

Eternit S.A. - under Court-Supervised Reorganization (B3: ETER3, "Company") informs its shareholders and the market that at a meeting held on this date, the Board of Directors elected Mr. Vitor Mallmann as the Investor Relations Officer, a position he will hold in addition to his role as the Chief Financial and Human Resources Officer of the Eternit Group.

The Company thanks Mr. Rodrigo Lopes da Luz, who is resigning on this date, for his relevant contribution during the term that carried out its activities.

São Paulo, February 19, 2019

Vitor Mallmann

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Eternit SA published this content on 19 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2019 21:48:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ETERNIT SA
04:49pETERNIT : Election of Investor Relations Officer
PU
02/18ETERNIT : Beginning of the Quiet Period – 4Q18...
PU
02/11ETERNIT : Suspension of operations at mining company...
PU
01/16ETERNIT : Suspension of General Meeting of Creditors
PU
01/10ETERNIT : suspends sale of asbestos fiber in...
PU
01/04ETERNIT : Information about 2019 Annual Shareholders...
PU
2018ETERNIT : Clarifications on the partial grant in the...
PU
2018ETERNIT : Payment of fractions of shares resulting...
PU
2018ETERNIT : New auction to sell fractions of shares...
PU
2018ETERNIT : Clarifications on partial validity of the...
PU
More news
Chart ETERNIT SA
Duration : Period :
Eternit SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ETERNIT SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Luis Augusto Barcelos Barbosa Chief Executive Officer
Luiz Barsi Filho Chairman
Rodrigo Lopes da Luz Head-Administrative & Financial
Marcelo Munhoz Auricchio Independent Director
Marcelo Gasparino da Silva Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ETERNIT SA-0.36%26
CRH PLC14.97%24 925
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY14.51%14 940
HEIDELBERGCEMENT16.49%13 935
ULTRATECH CEMENT-13.82%13 145
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS10.58%11 919
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.