Eternit : End of period for exercise of the right to...

ETERNIT S.A. - UNDER COURT-SUPERVISED REORGANIZATION

Corporate Taxpayer ID (C.N.P.J.) 61.092.037/0001-81

Company Registration (NIRE): 35.300.013.344

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

End of period for exercise of the right to subscribe to unsubscribed shares

Eternit S.A. - Under Court-Supervised Reorganization (B3: ETER3, "Company" or "Eternit"), in connection with the notice published on August 27, 2019, hereby informs its shareholders and the market, on the date hereof, of the end of the period for exercise of the right to subscribe to unsubscribed shares issued by the Company in connection with its capital increase, approved at the Board of Directors meeting held on July 16, 2019.

The number of subscribed shares and the total subscribed amount will be ascertained by Banco Itaú- Unibanco S.A., transfer agent of the shares issued by the Company, and later informed via Notice to Shareholders to be issued by the Company.

Any questions and/or requests for clarifications regarding the object of this notice should be sent to the following e-mail: ri@eternit.com.br.

São Paulo, September 3, 2019

Vítor Mallmann

Investor Relations Officer