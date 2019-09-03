Log in
ETERNIT SA

(ETER3)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 09/03
2.94 BRL   --.--%
Eternit : End of period for exercise of the right to...

09/03/2019 | 04:52pm EDT

ETERNIT S.A. - UNDER COURT-SUPERVISED REORGANIZATION

Corporate Taxpayer ID (C.N.P.J.) 61.092.037/0001-81

Company Registration (NIRE): 35.300.013.344

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

End of period for exercise of the right to subscribe to unsubscribed shares

Eternit S.A. - Under Court-Supervised Reorganization (B3: ETER3, "Company" or "Eternit"), in connection with the notice published on August 27, 2019, hereby informs its shareholders and the market, on the date hereof, of the end of the period for exercise of the right to subscribe to unsubscribed shares issued by the Company in connection with its capital increase, approved at the Board of Directors meeting held on July 16, 2019.

The number of subscribed shares and the total subscribed amount will be ascertained by Banco Itaú- Unibanco S.A., transfer agent of the shares issued by the Company, and later informed via Notice to Shareholders to be issued by the Company.

Any questions and/or requests for clarifications regarding the object of this notice should be sent to the following e-mail: ri@eternit.com.br.

São Paulo, September 3, 2019

Vítor Mallmann

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Eternit SA published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 20:51:09 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Luis Augusto Barcelos Barbosa Chief Executive Officer
Luiz Barsi Filho Chairman
Rodrigo Lopes da Luz Head-Administrative & Financial
Marcelo Munhoz Auricchio Independent Director
Marcelo Gasparino da Silva Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ETERNIT SA3.54%21
CRH PLC33.75%26 693
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY42.97%18 686
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS47.65%15 845
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED1.54%15 463
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG17.46%13 643
