Eternit : Giving in Payment of Assets

ETERNIT S.A. - UNDER COURT-SUPERVISEDREORGANIZATION
Corporate Taxpayer ID (C.N.P.J.) 61.092.037/0001-81
COMPANY REGISTRY (NIRE): 35.300.013.344
MATERIAL FACT
Giving in Payment of Assets
Eternit S.A. - Under Court-Supervised Reorganization (B3: ETER3, "Company"), in compliance with CVM Instruction 358/2002, hereby informs its shareholders and the general market that, under the terms of the Court-Supervised Reorganization Plan, that were selected the winning proposals for receipt, through the giving in payment, of the assets in Clusters I and II of Option A of Class III.
The giving in payment of these assets represents the settlement of R$57.7 million of the debt claimed by creditors of Class III.
The Company will keep its shareholders and the general market informed, in accordance with the rules and time periods established by the applicable legislation, of any developments related to the subject-matter of the court-supervised reorganization process.
São Paulo, July 22, 2019
Vítor Mallmann
Investor Relations Officer
Disclaimer
Eternit SA published this content on 22 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2019 21:19:09 UTC