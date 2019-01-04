Log in
ETERNIT SA (ETER3)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 01/03
3.1 BRL   --.--%
2018ETERNIT SA : annual earnings release
Eternit : Information about 2019 Annual Shareholders...

01/04/2019 | 10:19am CET

ETERNIT S.A. - under court-supervised reorganization

Corporate Taxpayer ID (C.N.P.J.) 61.092.037/0001-81

Company Registration (NIRE): 35.300.013.344

NOTICE TO THE MARKET Information about 2019 Annual Shareholders Meeting

Eternit S.A. - Under Court-Supervised Reorganization (B3: ETER3, "Company") hereby informs its shareholders and the market that, pursuant to CVM Instruction 481/2009 ("ICVM 481"), the 2019 Annual Shareholders Meeting will be held on April 16, 2019.

The Company clarifies that it will disclose, at an opportune moment, other information related to the Annual Shareholders Meeting, in accordance with applicable laws.

São Paulo, January 4, 2019.

Rodrigo Lopes da Luz Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Eternit SA published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 09:18:09 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Luis Augusto Barcelos Barbosa Chief Executive Officer
Luiz Barsi Filho Chairman
Rodrigo Lopes da Luz Head-Administrative & Financial
Marcelo Munhoz Auricchio Independent Director
Marcelo Gasparino da Silva Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ETERNIT SA10.71%26
CRH PLC0.05%21 500
ULTRATECH CEMENT0.14%15 632
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-1.22%12 887
HEIDELBERGCEMENT-1.65%12 017
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS-0.54%10 720
