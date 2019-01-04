Eternit : Information about 2019 Annual Shareholders...

ETERNIT S.A. - under court-supervised reorganization

Corporate Taxpayer ID (C.N.P.J.) 61.092.037/0001-81

Company Registration (NIRE): 35.300.013.344

NOTICE TO THE MARKET Information about 2019 Annual Shareholders Meeting

Eternit S.A. - Under Court-Supervised Reorganization (B3: ETER3, "Company") hereby informs its shareholders and the market that, pursuant to CVM Instruction 481/2009 ("ICVM 481"), the 2019 Annual Shareholders Meeting will be held on April 16, 2019.

The Company clarifies that it will disclose, at an opportune moment, other information related to the Annual Shareholders Meeting, in accordance with applicable laws.

São Paulo, January 4, 2019.

Rodrigo Lopes da Luz Investor Relations Officer