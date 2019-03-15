Eternit : Nominees to the Audit Board

ETERNIT S.A. - UNDER COURT-SUPERVISED REORGANIZATION

Corporate Taxpayer ID (C.N.P.J.) 61.092.037/0001-81

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.013.344

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Nominees to the Audit Board

Eternit S.A. - under Court-Supervised Reorganization, (B3: ETER3, "Company") hereby announces to its shareholders and the market that it received a correspondence from its shareholder GERAÇÃO FUTURO L. PAR FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO EM AÇÕES, holder of shares representing more than 5% of the capital stock, requesting the inclusion in the Absentee Ballot of the Annual Shareholders Meeting of 2019, of the following nominees to the Audit Board of the Company, in accordance with Article 161, Paragraph 4, item b of Federal Law 6,404/76:

 Octavio René Lebarbenchon Neto, Brazilian, married, business administrator, holder of identity card (RG) no. 968.251, registered in the roll of Individual Taxpayers (CPF/MF) under no. 500.852.399-68, resident and domiciled at Rua Dr. Armínio Tavares, nº 120 Torre II, apto. 101, CEP 88015-020, Florianópolis / SC, to the position of sitting member; and

 Fabricio Santos Debortoli, Brazilian, married, accountant, holder of identity card (RG) no. 3.573.560, registered in the roll of Individual Taxpayers (CPF/MF) under no. 027.664.219-80, resident and domiciled at Alameda ltapecuru, nº 214, Alphaville, Barueri / SP, CEP: 06454-080, to the position of alternate member.

The letter received by the Company is attached hereto as Appendix I and the résumé of the nominee indicated by said shareholder is attached as Appendix II.

São Paulo, March 15, 2019

Vitor Mallmann

Investor Relations Officer

