Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Eternit SA    ETER3   BRETERACNOR3

ETERNIT SA

(ETER3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 03/14
2.72 BRL   +1.12%
04:44pETERNIT : Nominees to the Audit Board
PU
03/11ETERNIT : Suspension of the General Creditors' Meeting
PU
03/07ETERNIT : Disclosure of Complete Annual Financial...
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Eternit : Nominees to the Audit Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 04:44pm EDT

ETERNIT S.A. - UNDER COURT-SUPERVISED REORGANIZATION

Corporate Taxpayer ID (C.N.P.J.) 61.092.037/0001-81

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.013.344

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Nominees to the Audit Board

Eternit S.A. - under Court-Supervised Reorganization, (B3: ETER3, "Company") hereby announces to its shareholders and the market that it received a correspondence from its shareholder GERAÇÃO FUTURO L. PAR FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO EM AÇÕES, holder of shares representing more than 5% of the capital stock, requesting the inclusion in the Absentee Ballot of the Annual Shareholders Meeting of 2019, of the following nominees to the Audit Board of the Company, in accordance with Article 161, Paragraph 4, item b of Federal Law 6,404/76:

  • Octavio René Lebarbenchon Neto, Brazilian, married, business administrator, holder of identity card (RG) no. 968.251, registered in the roll of Individual Taxpayers (CPF/MF) under no. 500.852.399-68, resident and domiciled at Rua Dr. Armínio Tavares, nº 120 Torre II, apto. 101, CEP 88015-020, Florianópolis / SC, to the position of sitting member; and

  • Fabricio Santos Debortoli, Brazilian, married, accountant, holder of identity card (RG) no. 3.573.560, registered in the roll of Individual Taxpayers (CPF/MF) under no. 027.664.219-80, resident and domiciled at Alameda ltapecuru, nº 214, Alphaville, Barueri / SP, CEP: 06454-080, to the position of alternate member.

The letter received by the Company is attached hereto as Appendix I and the résumé of the nominee indicated by said shareholder is attached as Appendix II.

São Paulo, March 15, 2019

Vitor Mallmann

Investor Relations Officer

Appendix I

Appendix II

Disclaimer

Eternit SA published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 20:43:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ETERNIT SA
04:44pETERNIT : Nominees to the Audit Board
PU
03/11ETERNIT : Suspension of the General Creditors' Meeting
PU
03/07ETERNIT : Disclosure of Complete Annual Financial...
PU
02/28ETERNIT : Disclosure of Complete Annual Financial...
PU
02/19ETERNIT : Election of Investor Relations Officer
PU
02/18ETERNIT : Beginning of the Quiet Period – 4Q18...
PU
02/11ETERNIT : Suspension of operations at mining company...
PU
01/16ETERNIT : Suspension of General Meeting of Creditors
PU
01/10ETERNIT : suspends sale of asbestos fiber in...
PU
01/04ETERNIT : Information about 2019 Annual Shareholders...
PU
More news
Chart ETERNIT SA
Duration : Period :
Eternit SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ETERNIT SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Luis Augusto Barcelos Barbosa Chief Executive Officer
Luiz Barsi Filho Chairman
Rodrigo Lopes da Luz Head-Administrative & Financial
Marcelo Munhoz Auricchio Independent Director
Marcelo Gasparino da Silva Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ETERNIT SA-2.86%26
CRH PLC12.80%25 121
ULTRATECH CEMENT-0.67%15 734
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY12.58%14 664
HEIDELBERGCEMENT21.69%14 588
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS11.54%11 968
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.