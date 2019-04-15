Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.    ETH

ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC.

(ETH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ethan Allen Interiors : Announces Date for Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 06:47am EDT

https://hugin.info/159909/I/2049502/110712.JPG

DANBURY, CT-April 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)- Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. ("Ethan Allen" or the "Company") (NYSE:ETH) today announced that it will release its financial results for the fiscal 2019 third quarter ended March 31, 2019, after the market closes on Monday, April 29, 2019. Following the release, the Company will host an analyst conference call at 5 p.m. eastern time to discuss its business and financial highlights. The analyst conference call will be webcast from the "Events and Presentations" page at http://www.ethanallen.com/investors. To access the conference call, dial 844-822-0103 (or 614-999-9166 for international callers), and enter conference ID 5867925. For those unable to listen live, the call will be archived on the Company's website for at least 60 days.

About Ethan Allen

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETH) is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The company offers complimentary interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of approximately 300 Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates nine manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing plants and one sawmill in the United States plus one plant each in Mexico and Honduras. Approximately seventy-five percent of its products are made in its North American plants. For more information on Ethan Allen's products and services, visit www.ethanallen.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Corey Whitely
Executive Vice President, Administration
Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
ir@ethanallen.com




This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC.
06:47aETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS : Announces Date for Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Re..
GL
04/10ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/26ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
02/25ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS : Comments on current order trends
AQ
02/25ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02/12ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02/05ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01/28ETHAN ALLEN : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/28ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
01/28ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 771 M
EBIT 2019 52,1 M
Net income 2019 38,6 M
Finance 2019 42,0 M
Yield 2019 2,38%
P/E ratio 2019 13,89
P/E ratio 2020 12,80
EV / Sales 2019 0,63x
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
Capitalization 530 M
Chart ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC.
Duration : Period :
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 22,7 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
M. Farooq Kathwari Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Corey Whitely CFO, Treasurer & Executive VP-Administration
James W. Schmotter Independent Director
John J. Dooner Lead Independent Director
James B. Carlson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC.13.36%538
TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL INC51.69%3 517
JASON FURNITURE HANGZHOU CO LTD19.31%3 445
SUOFEIYA HOME COLLECTION CO LTD--.--%3 252
GUANGZHOU SHANGPIN HOME COLLECTION COLTD--.--%2 771
HANSSEM CO LTD--.--%2 076
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About