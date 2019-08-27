Log in
ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC.

(ETH)
POSITIONED FOR GROWTH, ETHAN ALLEN OPENS NEW DESIGN CENTERS IN THE U.S. AND OVERSEAS

08/27/2019 | 06:23pm EDT

Danbury, CT, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethan Allen continues the relocation and repositioning of its retail network by opening new Design Centers, both in the U.S. and internationally.

In the U.S., the company recently opened new Design Centers in Albany, New York; Ann Arbor, Michigan; and Cincinnati, Ohio, as well as a first-of-its-kind Design Studio at The Westchester in White Plains, New York. Internationally, new Design Centers have opened in Taipei, Taiwan, and in Azerbaijan and Cambodia.

During fiscal 2020, the company plans to open a number of Design Centers in the U.S., including locations in Houston, Texas; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; McLean, Virginia; Rancho Mirage, California, and Tyson's Corner, Virginia. Ethan Allen also plans to open additional Design Centers internationally.

"The repositioning of our retail network is done with two primary goals: to expand our reach to more customers, giving them the opportunity to collaborate with our interior designers; and to highlight our quality, craftsmanship and incredible diversity of style, the pillars that define Ethan Allen," says Chairman and CEO Farooq Kathwari.

In addition to its vertically integrated furniture manufacturing and logistics operation – Ethan Allen currently crafts 75% of its products in its North American workshops – the company boasts an extraordinarily talented team of over 1,500 interior design professionals, which has further cemented its reputation as a leading interior design destination. In addition to working with interior designers in Design Centers and at their homes, clients can enjoy complimentary interior design service online via Live Chat at ethanallen.com.

In line with its "classic design, modern perspective" ethos, the company has refreshed 70% of its product line over the past three years. It's just one more initiative in a series of moves designed to introduce Ethan Allen to new markets and a new generation of clients.

ABOUT ETHAN ALLEN
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETH) is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. We offer complimentary interior design service to our clients and sell a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of approximately 300 Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates six manufacturing facilities, including three manufacturing plants and one sawmill in the United States plus one plant each in Mexico and Honduras. Approximately 75% of our products are made in our North American plants. For more information on Ethan Allen's products and services, visit ethanallen.com.

CONTACT:
Geri Moran
203.743.8374
geri.moran@ethanallen.com

Attachment

Primary Logo

Ethan Allen, Albany, NY

Ethan Allen, Albany, NY

© GlobeNewswire 2019
