Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board  >  Ethema Health Corp    GRST

ETHEMA HEALTH CORP

(GRST)
SummaryNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ethema Enters Relationship with Duane "Dog" Chapman to Provide Exclusive Addiction Treatment Services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 01:47pm EDT

West Palm Beach, FL, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Ethema Health Corporation (OTCQB: GRST) (“Ethema” “GRST” or the “Company”), a provider of healthcare services, and its wholly owned subsidiary, Addiction Recovery Institute of America, LLC  (“ARIA”), today announced that it has entered into an exclusive endorsement agreement with Duane “Dog” Chapman (“Chapman”).  The agreement allows ARIA to use images, recordings and video of Chapman on its website and in advertising.  Chapman has built a reputation of helping people turn their lives around and especially those suffering from addiction.  His personal story is one of recovery and redemption and he has endorsed ARIA as a unique and compassionate recovery center for helping those struggling with addiction.  Chapman will visit the ARIA campus in West Palm Beach often.   

ARIA has built a program of care that ensures that its clients will receive long term care through a combination of residential care and virtual long term out-patient care.   Aria has an outstanding facility and team of employees dedicated to helping individuals live better lives free from addiction.   

“We know that by continuing to do good work we will continue to gain supporters and endorsements such as the one we now have with Dog,” said Shawn Leon, CEO of the Company.  He added, “We are proud to be endorsed by someone that has proven that a life of recovery is possible and shines a light of hope on those that are most hopeless.  We look forward to helping a lot of people together.”    

American TV network WGN America has set September 4th, 2019  as the air date for Duane “Dog” Chapman‘s return to television in Dog’s Most Wanted.   Chapman will be on a press tour for the next two weeks preceding the first airing.  Shortly after that he will be participating in podcasts with Company employees and featured in TV commercials endorsing the Company.  

"I am pleased to be associated with ARIA as a treatment facility that does such great work,” said Chapman. “I get a lot of people reaching out to me for help and I am going to now have confidence that we can work together to help them.” 

About Ethema Health Corporation

Ethema Health Corporation (OTCQB: GRST) operates in the behavioral healthcare space specifically in the treatment of substance use disorders. Ethema developed a unique style of treatment over the last six years and has had much success with in-patient treatment for adults. Ethema will continue to develop world class programs and techniques with its expansion in the United States. The Company currently has under thirty employees and operates in West Palm Beach, Florida. For more information you can visit our website at www.ethemahealth.com and www.ariafl.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements.  These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.  You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.  Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity.  We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For information please contact:

Ethema Health Corporation

561-323-5143

shawn@ethemahealth.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ETHEMA HEALTH CORP
01:47pEthema Enters Relationship with Duane "Dog" Chapman to Provide Exclusive Addi..
GL
More news
Chart ETHEMA HEALTH CORP
Duration : Period :
Ethema Health Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Shawn E. Leon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anita Teslak VP-Operations, Executive Health & Performance
Gerald T. Miller Independent Director
John O'Bireck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ETHEMA HEALTH CORP10
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-5.91%80 696
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)-1.78%41 682
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA6.43%20 418
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS32.91%16 408
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS23.87%13 820
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group