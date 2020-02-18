Log in
Ethernity Networks Ltd.    ENET   IL0011410359

ETHERNITY NETWORKS LTD.

(ENET)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/18 04:57:10 am
46.85 GBp   +2.97%
ETHERNITY : Appointment of Financial PR & IR Firm PRO
PU
02/15ETHERNITY : and TietoEVRY Boost 5G Performance with UPF/VPP Acceleration
AQ
02/13ETHERNITY : and TietoEVRY to Boost 5G Performance
PU
Ethernity : Appointment of Financial PR & IR Firm PRO

02/18/2020 | 06:16am EST
Appointment of Financial PR & IR Firm PRO
Released 11:08 18-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 3547D
Ethernity Networks Ltd
18 February 2020

18 February 2020

ETHERNITY NETWORKS LIMITED

('Ethernity' or the 'Company')

Appointment of Financial PR & IR Firm PRO

Ethernity Networks (AIM: ENET.L), a leading supplier of data processing offload solutions on FPGA (field programmable gate array) for virtualised networking appliances, is pleased to announce the appointment of PRO (The PR Office) as its retained financial PR and IR adviser.

The appointment will ensure Ethernity Networks is supported with its financial communications as it seeks to explain to investors the market opportunity for its ground-breaking network circuit technology.

About Ethernity Networks

Ethernity Networks(AIM: ENET.L) provides innovative, comprehensive networking and security solutions on programmable hardware for accelerating telco/cloud networks. Ethernity's FPGA logic offers complete Carrier Ethernet Switch Router data plane processing and control software with a rich set of networking features, robust security, and a wide range of virtual function accelerations to optimize telecommunications networks. Ethernity's complete solutions quickly adapt to customers' changing needs, improving time-to-market and facilitating the deployment of 5G, edge computing, and NFV.

For further information, please contact:

Ethernity Networks

Tel: +972 8 915 0392

David Levi, Chief Executive Officer

Mark Reichenberg, Chief Financial Officer

Arden Partners plc (NOMAD and Broker)

Tel: +44 207 614 5900

Richard Johnson / Benjamin Cryer

The PR Office

Tel: +44207 284 6969

Marc Cohen/Tom Gilby

ethernity@theproffice.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
Appointment of Financial PR & IR Firm PRO

Ethernity Networks Ltd. published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 11:14:02 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
David Levi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Jeffrey Woolfman Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Reichenberg Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Shavit Baruch Director & Vice President-Research & Development
Barak Perlman Chief Technology Officer
