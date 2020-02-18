Ethernity : Appointment of Financial PR & IR Firm PRO

RNS Reach

18 February 2020

ETHERNITY NETWORKS LIMITED

('Ethernity' or the 'Company')

Appointment of Financial PR & IR Firm PRO

Ethernity Networks (AIM: ENET.L), a leading supplier of data processing offload solutions on FPGA (field programmable gate array) for virtualised networking appliances, is pleased to announce the appointment of PRO (The PR Office) as its retained financial PR and IR adviser.

The appointment will ensure Ethernity Networks is supported with its financial communications as it seeks to explain to investors the market opportunity for its ground-breaking network circuit technology.

About Ethernity Networks

Ethernity Networks(AIM: ENET.L) provides innovative, comprehensive networking and security solutions on programmable hardware for accelerating telco/cloud networks. Ethernity's FPGA logic offers complete Carrier Ethernet Switch Router data plane processing and control software with a rich set of networking features, robust security, and a wide range of virtual function accelerations to optimize telecommunications networks. Ethernity's complete solutions quickly adapt to customers' changing needs, improving time-to-market and facilitating the deployment of 5G, edge computing, and NFV.

For further information, please contact:

Ethernity Networks Tel: +972 8 915 0392 David Levi, Chief Executive Officer Mark Reichenberg, Chief Financial Officer Arden Partners plc (NOMAD and Broker) Tel: +44 207 614 5900 Richard Johnson / Benjamin Cryer The PR Office Tel: +44207 284 6969 Marc Cohen/Tom Gilby ethernity@theproffice.com

