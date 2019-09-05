Ethernity : Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2019

6 September 2019 ETHERNITY NETWORKS LTD ("Ethernity Networks" or the "Company" or the "Group") Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2019 ("H1") Ethernity Networks Ltd (AIM: ENET.L), announces its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2019. Ethernity Networks provides innovative networking and security solutions on programmable hardware for accelerating telecom and cloud networks. Ported onto any Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA), Ethernity offers complete data plane processing with a rich set of networking features, robust security, to allow improved performances of a wide range of virtual functions to optimise networks. The ACE-NIC SmartNICs, ENET Flow Processors, and turnkey network appliances offer best-in-class fully programmable platforms for the telecoms, cloud service provider and enterprise markets. Ethernity offers complete solutions that enables customers to stop burning CPU cores and to quickly adapt to changing conditions, improving time-to-market and facilitating the deployment of edge computing, 5G User Plane Functionality (UPF) and Network Function Virtualization (NFV). Financial summary: Revenues increased 2.2 times to $971,709 (H1 2018: $441,247)

Gross profit increased 2.8 times to $843,002 (H1 2018: $299,647)

EBITDA loss reduced by 56% to $485,451 (H1 2018: $1,111,989)

Operating loss reduced by 23% to $981,774 (H1 2018: $1,276,489)

Cash and cash deposits balances at 30 June 2019 of $5.9m (31 December 2018 $8.6m) (30 June 2018: $11.9m). Unaudited Audited EBITDA 30 June 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 2018 US$ US$ US$ Revenues 971,709 441,247 1,123,707 Operating Profit (Loss) (981,774) (1,276,489) (2,785,731) Add: Depreciation 128,945 42,283 100,918 Add: Amortisation 367,378 122,217 322,724 EBITDA (485,451) (1,111,989) (2,362,089) Operational highlights: Downward trends of 2017 and 2018 reversed with revenue increasing, reflecting increased revenues from contracts signed.

Operating costs, excluding amortisation and depreciation reduced by 5%.

ACENIC-100 selected by FiberHome to be promoted to FiberHome's core Chinese telecom operator clients serving tens of millions of households, including China Unicom, China Telecom, and others.

Advanced discussions to supply Ethernity's current Universal Edge Platform (UEP) and next generation 400Gbps UEP devices and solutions to potential Ethernet Access Market, Mobile Backhaul, and Fiber To The Home (FTTH) customers.

Continued positive reception to the Company's product offerings with Tier1 OEM's. Further to the annual results for 2018 and information published in the Company`s Annual Report in June of this year, the operational highlights to date in 2019 are as follows: Revenue growth in the first half of 2019 was bolstered mainly from the two contracts signed in the latter part of 2018 along with increased recurring revenues derived from previous ENET flow processor engagement, and a licensing deal.

In January 2018 we announced that an ASIC licensing contract with an existing customer for 5G fixed wireless Customer Premise Equipment (CPE) that uses Ethernity's FPGA on their 5G fixed wireless base node had been put on hold as the customer had decided to accept a proposal from the Company to use our ENET FPGA SoC for serving business customers with ultra-speed wireless connections. Following successful trials of the customer's 5G base station node with the Company's ENET4200 FPGA SoC embedded, the customer intends to complete a rollout of wireless CPE devices targeted for business customers based on its in house Radio ASIC design and Ethernity's ENET3825 CPE FPGA SoC. Deployment of the 5G wireless CPE is planned for H2 2020. Subject to the overall success of the customer's business and the number of units deployed, it is anticipated that this will result in significant annual revenues, commencing 2021 onwards.

During the three months since the announcement of the 2018 annual results, the Company has had ongoing positive dialogue regarding the Company's 5G offering for its User Plane Functionality (UPF) acceleration proposal based on the ACENIC-100 with Tier1 Service providers and operators. 5G mobile networks are expected to start deployment during 2020 and are based on virtualized environments. With the increase throughput of the 5G mobile network, acceleration of the User Data Plane at the edge of the network has become a core requirement compared to existing 4G mobile networks. This is expected to result in a significantly higher than anticipated demand for the FPGA Smart NIC product for this specific market. The Company anticipates concluding agreements over the next six months with Tier1 OEM customers in the Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS), Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Broadband deployment and Ethernet Access Devices (EAD) markets, as previously stated, with rollout and production plans now anticipated for 2020, with mass deployment beginning towards the end of 2020 David Levi, Chief Executive Officer of Ethernity Networks, commented: "The first half results and growth are in-line with our expectations with the focus being on the Company moving from an IP/technology provider to a solutions provider for virtual networking and security appliances. The licensing contracts signed with Tier1 OEM's represents part of the change we anticipated and is expected to develop into stable recurrent revenue from royalties. The goal of the Company's development activities is to build stable recurrent revenues from technology licensing and supply of our ACENIC-100 and UEP products. "We have continued with the successful advancement of our UEP hardware platform that will host our field proven flow processor for general edge access deployment with a complete programmable platform. Furthermore, development of the 'Router on a NIC' offering, ACE-NIC FPGA, Smart NIC, and the progress achieved in accepting virtualization especially in the 5G mobile market should, we believe, fuel major revenue streams for the Company going forward." "We remain confident that Ethernity will meet its long-term objectives and is well positioned to become one of the key solutions providers in its marketplace."

OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL REVIEW The challenging market trends continued through the first six months of 2019, including the discussion and evaluation process with potential customers not being entirely within our control. However, the Company is experiencing positive results from focusing on becoming a solutions provider and from the engagement with customers previously during 2018. In 2019, ongoing customer engagement activity has increased substantially. There has been significant progress related to the ACENIC, EAD, UEP and licensing deals, some of which we are hoping to be completed over the remaining months of 2019. Whilst we had previously commented that the adoption of the new networking virtualisation market in which we operate was delayed by some 12 months from when originally anticipated, we are now beginning to experience the market entering engagement and deployment stages. We remain confident in the long term prospects of the Company and this is supported by the number of ongoing project collaborations around the Company's ACENIC, EAD, UEP and royalty revenues streams. During the period under review, the Company delivered revenues of $971,709 (H1 2018: $441,247) and a gross profit of $843,002 (H1 2018 $299,647). The gross profit percentage of 86.8% (H1 2018: 67.9%) is higher as compared to the six months ended 31 December 2018 ("H2 2018") due to the different product mix within the revenue, where design wins and royalty revenue, which are near 100% gross margin, contributing 76.9% of revenue in H12019 compared to 55.4% in H1 2018. EBITDA loss in the first six months of the year was $485,451 (H1 2018 loss: $1,111,989), which is primarily a result of the Company's increased revenue, including increased gross margins achieved. Operating expenses (including share-based compensation costs and amortisation costs), as a percentage of revenues were 357% in H1 2018, decreasing to 189% of revenues for H1 2019. The increases in operating costs in H1 2019 is attributable mainly to the increase in amortisation costs of $245,161 on the Intangible Assets, with all other operating expenditure being in line with expectations. Operating costs excluding amortisation and depreciation reduced in H1 2019 by 5.2% compared to the same period in H1 2018. Cash, cash deposits and cash equivalents are $5.9m as at 30 June 2019 (31 December 2018 $8.6m) (H1 2018: $11.9million). Cash utilisation, a key focus for the board, remained in line with expectations during H1, and was approximately $2.7m of which circa $2.0.m was deployed as investment in intangible assets. SEGMENT REPORT sector analysis Six months 2019 Six months 2018 Year ended 31 2018 Region ended 30 June ended 30 June % % December 2018 % 2019 2018 United States 588,680 60.6% 46,239 10.5% 478,600 42.6% Israel 277,188 28.5% 215,114 48.8% 324,220 28.9% Asia 105,840 10.9% 102,754 23.3% 203,000 18.1% Europe 0 0.0% 77,140 17.5% 117,888 10.5% Total 971,708 100.0% 441,247 100.0% 1,123,708 28.6% The shifting of the geographic mix is represented by the makeup of the products supplied, where in the first half of the current financial year the revenues were weighted towards foreign design wins while royalty revenues in Israel increased. The trend is expected to continue during the second half of the year as design wins and product supply focussing on the Tier1 OEMs outside of Israel continues to grow.

Outlook The Board remains confident that, on the basis of timely completion of major contracts in the current pipeline, Ethernity will meet its long-term objectives and is well positioned to become one of the key solutions providers in its marketplace. The Company continues to experience an increase in the outreach by OEM's and operators interested in Ethernity's solutions where these solutions are proving increasingly aligned with operators wish to make to their customers in their market places. Network service providers are requiring more flexible solutions to their technology and network needs for offloading support of new data appliances introduced by the market. Ethernity believes it has the best-in-class system solutions to address these needs. FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS This announcement includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty since they relate to future events and circumstances. Actual results may, and often do, differ materially from any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements in this announcement reflect Ethernity Networks' view with respect to future events as at the date of this announcement. Save as required by law or by the AIM Rules for Companies, Ethernity Networks undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements in this announcement, following any change in its expectations or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this announcement. By order of the Board Mark Reichenberg Company Secretary 6 September 2019

