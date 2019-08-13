Ethernity : Result of Annual General Meeting 13 August 2019

ETHERNITY NETWORKS LTD

("Ethernity" or the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

Ethernity Networks is pleased to confirm that, at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today, 13 August 2019, all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed.

About Ethernity Networks

Ethernity Networks(AIM: ENET.L) provides innovative comprehensive networking and security solutions on programmable hardware for accelerating telco/cloud networks. Ported onto any FPGA, Ethernity's software offers complete data plane processing with a rich set of networking features, robust security, and a wide range of virtual functions to optimize your network. Our ACE-NIC smart network adapters, ENET SoCs, and turnkey network appliances offer best-in-classall-programmable platforms for the telecom, cloud service provider, and enterprise markets. We offer our customers complete solutions that quickly adapt to their changing needs, improving time-to-market and facilitating the deployment of edge computing, 5G, IoT, and NFV.