  Report  
Ethernity : Result of Annual General Meeting 13 August 2019

08/13/2019 | 02:37pm EDT

ETHERNITY NETWORKS LTD

("Ethernity" or the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

Ethernity Networks is pleased to confirm that, at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today, 13 August 2019, all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed.

For further information, please contact:

Ethernity Networks

Tel: +972 8 915 0392

David Levi, Chief Executive Officer

Mark Reichenberg, Chief Financial Officer

Arden Partners plc (NOMAD and Broker)

Tel: +44 207 614 5900

Tom Price / Benjamin Cryer

About Ethernity Networks

Ethernity Networks(AIM: ENET.L) provides innovative comprehensive networking and security solutions on programmable hardware for accelerating telco/cloud networks. Ported onto any FPGA, Ethernity's software offers complete data plane processing with a rich set of networking features, robust security, and a wide range of virtual functions to optimize your network. Our ACE-NIC smart network adapters, ENET SoCs, and turnkey network appliances offer best-in-classall-programmable platforms for the telecom, cloud service provider, and enterprise markets. We offer our customers complete solutions that quickly adapt to their changing needs, improving time-to-market and facilitating the deployment of edge computing, 5G, IoT, and NFV.

Disclaimer

Ethernity Networks Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 18:36:00 UTC
