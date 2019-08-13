Ethernity : Result of Annual General Meeting 13 August 2019

ETHERNITY NETWORKS LTD
("Ethernity" or the "Company")
Result of Annual General Meeting
Ethernity Networks is pleased to confirm that, at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today, 13 August 2019, all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed.
