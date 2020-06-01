Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Etsy, Inc.    ETSY

ETSY, INC.

(ETSY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Etsy : to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/01/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Etsy, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETSY), which operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world, today announced virtual participation in the below investor event including a webcast presentation by Etsy executives.

●     Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference
June 9, 2020 at 12:40 p.m. ET

A live webcast and replay of this session will be featured on Etsy's investor relations website at investors.etsy.com.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc. operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world. Our primary marketplace, Etsy.com, is the global destination for unique and creative goods. Buyers come to Etsy to be inspired and delighted by items that are crafted and curated by creative entrepreneurs. For sellers, we offer a range of tools and services that address key business needs. In addition, Etsy, Inc. owns Reverb, a leading global online marketplace dedicated to buying and selling new, used, and vintage musical instruments.

Etsy's mission is to keep commerce human, and we're committed to using the power of business to strengthen communities and empower people. Our company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Investor Relations Contact:

Etsy, Deb Wasser, Vice President, Investor Relations
dwasser@etsy.com

or

Gabriel Ratcliff, Director, Investor Relations
gratcliff@etsy.com

Media Relations Contact:

Etsy, Sarah Smarx,  Senior Manager, Corporate Communications
press@etsy.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/etsy-to-participate-at-upcoming-investor-conference-301068787.html

SOURCE Etsy, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ETSY, INC.
04:31pETSY : to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conference
PR
05/07ETSY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
05/06ETSY : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/06ETSY INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financia..
AQ
05/06ETSY, INC. : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PR
04/20ETSY : to Announce First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 6, 2020
PR
04/02ETSY INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosu..
AQ
04/02ETSY : Provides Update on Business Conditions Related to COVID-19
PR
02/27Microsoft, Carvana fall; Etsy, Square rise
AQ
02/27ETSY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group