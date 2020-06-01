Etsy : to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conference

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Etsy, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETSY), which operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world, today announced virtual participation in the below investor event including a webcast presentation by Etsy executives.

● Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference

June 9, 2020 at 12:40 p.m. ET



A live webcast and replay of this session will be featured on Etsy's investor relations website at investors.etsy.com.

About Etsy



Etsy, Inc. operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world. Our primary marketplace, Etsy.com, is the global destination for unique and creative goods. Buyers come to Etsy to be inspired and delighted by items that are crafted and curated by creative entrepreneurs. For sellers, we offer a range of tools and services that address key business needs. In addition, Etsy, Inc. owns Reverb, a leading global online marketplace dedicated to buying and selling new, used, and vintage musical instruments.



Etsy's mission is to keep commerce human, and we're committed to using the power of business to strengthen communities and empower people. Our company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.



