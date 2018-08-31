Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Etsy Inc    ETSY

ETSY INC (ETSY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/31 03:31:37 pm
48.35 USD   +0.08%
03:01pETSY : to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
08/21Twenty-two states ask U.S. appeals court to reinstate 'net neutra..
RE
08/09ETSY : Heavens to Etsy! Shares soar
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Etsy : to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 03:01pm CEST

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Etsy, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETSY), the global marketplace for unique and creative goods, today announced that Rachel Glaser, CFO will participate in investor meetings at the Piper Jaffray Tech Select Conference in Dana Point, CA on September 5, 2018. Also, Josh Silverman, CEO will participate in a question and answer session at the Goldman Sachs 25th Annual Global Retailing Conference in New York on September 6, 2018 at 1:45 p.m. E.T. A live webcast and replay of the Goldman Sachs session will be available on Etsy's investor relations website at investors.etsy.com.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc. is the global marketplace for unique and creative goods. Our mission is to keep commerce human, and we're committed to using the power of business to strengthen communities and empower people. We connect millions of buyers and sellers from nearly every country in the world. Buyers come to Etsy to be inspired and delighted by items that are crafted and curated by creative entrepreneurs. For sellers, we offer a range of tools and services that address key business needs.

Etsy was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Investor Relations Contact:
Etsy, Deb Wasser, Vice President, Investor Relations
dwasser@etsy.com
or
Gabriel Ratcliff, Senior Manager, Investor Relations
gratcliff@etsy.com

Media Relations Contact:
Etsy, Kelly Clausen, Director, Corporate Communications
press@etsy.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/etsy-to-participate-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-300705156.html

SOURCE Etsy


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ETSY INC
03:01pETSY : to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
08/21Twenty-two states ask U.S. appeals court to reinstate 'net neutrality' rules
RE
08/13TODAY'S RESEARCH REPORTS ON TRENDING : Wayfair and Etsy
AC
08/09ETSY : Heavens to Etsy! Shares soar
AQ
08/08TODAY’S RESEARCH REPORTS ON STOCKS T : Etsy and Office Depot
AC
08/07ETSY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
08/06ETSY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/06ETSY INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements a..
AQ
08/06ETSY : Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
PR
08/06ETSY INC : Etsy, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07:32aSTOCK EXCHANGE : You Can Make It As A Trader, If You Do It Right 
08/28BY THE NUMBERS : Growth Leaders With Strong Momentum 
08/21Is This The Longest Bull Market In U.S. History? (Wall Street Breakfast Podca.. 
08/21WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Longest Bull Market In U.S. History? 
08/21Fight over net neutrality rages on 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.