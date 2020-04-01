Log in
ETTEPLAN OYJ

ETTEPLAN OYJ

(ETTE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD. - 04/01 06:19:57 am
6.64 EUR   -2.06%
06:41aETTEPLAN OYJ : Co-operation negotiations completed in Etteplan
03/30ETTEPLAN OYJ : withdraws its financial guidance for 2020 for the time being
03/25ETTEPLAN OYJ : - Managers' Transactions
Etteplan Oyj : Co-operation negotiations completed in Etteplan

04/01/2020 | 06:41am EDT

Etteplan initiatedco-operation negotiations on March 18th 2020 due to temporary changes in customer demand caused by the corona virus pandemic. As a result of the negotiations Etteplan will lay off maximum 700 employees in Finland. The layoffs would last for a maximum period of 90 days. The negotiationsconcernedall of Etteplan's personnel in Finland, altogether some 2,100 employees.

'We have aimed to minimize the possible personnel effects by reorganizing work, using remote work and boosting sales. Unfortunately the corona pandemic has impacts on our customers' business and demand, which is also reflected to Etteplan', says Etteplan's President and CEO Juha Näkki.

For more information, please contact:

Juha Näkki, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 307 2077
Outi Torniainen, SVP, Marketing and Communications, tel. +358 10 307 3302

Etteplan in brief

Etteplan provides solutions for industrial equipment and plant engineering, software and embedded solutions, and technical documentation solutions to the world's leading companies in the manufacturing industry. Our services are geared to improve the competitiveness of our customers' products, services and engineering processes throughout the product life cycle. The results of Etteplan's innovative engineering can be seen in numerous industrial solutions and everyday products.

In 2019, Etteplan had a turnover of approximately EUR 263 million. The company currently has over 3,400 professionals in Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland and China. Etteplan's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd under the ETTE ticker. www.etteplan.com

Disclaimer

Etteplan Oyj published this content on 01 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2020 10:40:09 UTC
