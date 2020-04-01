Etteplan Oyj : Co-operation negotiations completed in Etteplan
04/01/2020
Etteplan initiatedco-operation negotiationson March 18th 2020due to temporary changes in customer demand caused by the corona virus pandemic.As a result of the negotiationsEtteplan will lay off maximum 700 employees in Finland. The layoffs would last for a maximum period of 90 days. The negotiationsconcernedall of Etteplan's personnel in Finland, altogether some 2,100 employees.
'We have aimed to minimize the possible personnel effects by reorganizing work, using remote work and boosting sales.Unfortunately thecoronapandemic has impacts on our customers' business and demand, which is also reflected to Etteplan', says Etteplan's President and CEO Juha Näkki.
Etteplan in brief
Etteplan provides solutions for industrial equipment and plant engineering, software and embedded solutions, and technical documentation solutions to the world's leading companies in the manufacturing industry. Our services are geared to improve the competitiveness of our customers' products, services and engineering processes throughout the product life cycle. The results of Etteplan's innovative engineering can be seen in numerous industrial solutions and everyday products.
In 2019, Etteplan had a turnover of approximately EUR 263 million. The company currently has over 3,400 professionals in Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland and China. Etteplan's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd under the ETTE ticker. www.etteplan.com