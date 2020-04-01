Etteplan Oyj : Co-operation negotiations completed in Etteplan

Etteplan initiatedco-operation negotiations on March 18th 2020 due to temporary changes in customer demand caused by the corona virus pandemic. As a result of the negotiations Etteplan will lay off maximum 700 employees in Finland. The layoffs would last for a maximum period of 90 days. The negotiationsconcernedall of Etteplan's personnel in Finland, altogether some 2,100 employees.

'We have aimed to minimize the possible personnel effects by reorganizing work, using remote work and boosting sales. Unfortunately the corona pandemic has impacts on our customers' business and demand, which is also reflected to Etteplan', says Etteplan's President and CEO Juha Näkki.