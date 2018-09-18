Log in
Etteplan Oyj : PiezoMotor outsources technical product information to Etteplan

09/18/2018 | 03:33pm CEST

- The agreement with Etteplan allows PiezoMotor to focus on its core business and growth, while minimizing R&D risks.

PiezoMotor in Uppsala, Sweden, a world-leading supplier of groundbreaking micro motors, has entered into a 3-year exclusive outsourcing agreement with Etteplan in relation to its technical product information.

- Allowing Etteplan to take over responsibility for this part of our operations makes our lives easier and enables us to strengthen our market position more quickly, says Johan Westermark, CEO of PiezoMotor AB.

The collaboration established with Etteplan gives the company an innovative partner with a local presence and global capability to ensure the quality, production and publication of the company's product information for purposes ranging from sales and marketing to service and support - all with minimal risk.

- The agreement gives PiezoMotor quick access to a complete technical information department and thereby access to resources, methods and tools at the forefront of development in the field of technical product information, sales Mikael Vatn, Senior Vice President of Central and Western Europe, Etteplan.

The term technical documentation refers to various user manuals, installation manuals, and product and spare parts catalogs for distributors, users and technicians that are intended to ensure the products are integrated, used and maintained properly and in a safe manner. Etteplan is a pioneer in the development of methods and services for technical documentation.

For more information, please contact:

Mikael Vatn
Senior Vice President, Central and Western Europe
Etteplan
Tel. +46 708-81 48 20

Johan Westermark
CEO PiezoMotor AB
Tel. +46 18-489 5170

Etteplan in short

Etteplan provides industrial equipment and plant engineering, embedded systems, IoT (Internet of Things), and technical documentation solutions to the world's leading companies in the manufacturing industry. Our services are geared to improve the competitiveness of our customers' products and engineering processes throughout the product life cycle. The results of Etteplan's innovative engineering can be seen in numerous industrial solutions and everyday products.

In 2017, Etteplan had a turnover of approximately EUR 215 million. The company currently has over 3,000 professionals in Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland and China. Etteplan's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd under the ETTE ticker. www.etteplan.com

Disclaimer

Etteplan Oyj published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 13:32:04 UTC
