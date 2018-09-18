Etteplan Oyj : PiezoMotor outsources technical product information to Etteplan

- The agreement with Etteplan allows PiezoMotor to focus on its core business and growth, while minimizing R&D risks.

PiezoMotor in Uppsala, Sweden, a world-leading supplier of groundbreaking micro motors, has entered into a 3-year exclusive outsourcing agreement with Etteplan in relation to its technical product information.

- Allowing Etteplan to take over responsibility for this part of our operations makes our lives easier and enables us to strengthen our market position more quickly, says Johan Westermark, CEO of PiezoMotor AB.

The collaboration established with Etteplan gives the company an innovative partner with a local presence and global capability to ensure the quality, production and publication of the company's product information for purposes ranging from sales and marketing to service and support - all with minimal risk.

- The agreement gives PiezoMotor quick access to a complete technical information department and thereby access to resources, methods and tools at the forefront of development in the field of technical product information, sales Mikael Vatn, Senior Vice President of Central and Western Europe, Etteplan.

The term technical documentation refers to various user manuals, installation manuals, and product and spare parts catalogs for distributors, users and technicians that are intended to ensure the products are integrated, used and maintained properly and in a safe manner. Etteplan is a pioneer in the development of methods and services for technical documentation.

