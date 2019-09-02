Log in
Etteplan Oyj : acquires engineering company Mikoplan Oy

09/02/2019 | 10:00am EDT

Etteplan will grow in Kajaani following its acquisition of the Sotkamo-based engineering company Mikoplan Oy on September 2, 2019. Mikoplan Oy, established in 2007, specializes in mechanical design and product development services. Its customers represent the machinery and mining in-dustries and various industrial and production plants.

Following the business transaction, four employees and several of Mikoplan Oy's customer ac-counts will transfer to Etteplan's office in Kajaani. 'The acquisition of Mikoplan Oy will enable us to better serve our customers in the Kajaani area, and it will reinforce Etteplan's mining industry know-how,' says Riku Riikonen, SVP, Engineering Solutions.

'We are eager to have the opportunity to be part of larger and more challenging projects that this move to Etteplan makes possible,' says Mika Korhonen, Mikoplan Oy's Managing Director and Chairman of the Board.

The parties have agreed not to disclose the price of the transaction.

More information about Mikoplan Oy and its services is available at: https://mikoplan.launchaco.com/

For more information please contact Outi Torniainen, SVP, Marketing and Communications, tel. +358 10 307 3302.

Etteplan in brief

Etteplan provides solutions for industrial equipment and plant engineering, software and embedded solutions, and technical documentation solutions to the world's leading companies in the manufacturing industry. Our services are geared to improve the competitiveness of our customers' products, services and engineering processes throughout the product life cycle. The results of Etteplan's innovative engineering can be seen in numerous industrial solutions and everyday products.

In 2018, Etteplan had a turnover of approximately EUR 236 million. The company currently has some 3,400 professionals in Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland and China. Etteplan's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd under the ETTE ticker. www.etteplan.com

Disclaimer

Etteplan Oyj published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 13:59:03 UTC
