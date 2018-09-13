Etteplan Oyj : - new member of Additive Manufacturing industry association
09/13/2018
Etteplan has joined the industry association SVEAT which was founded in 2014 with the purpose of spreading information and knowledge about additive manufacturing and 3D printing in Sweden. The association helps to develop Sweden's commitment and competitiveness in the area.
- We are proud to have joined SVEAT as it is important for us to be at the forefront of technological development, says Mikael Vatn, Senior Vice President, Central and Western Europe, Etteplan.
In recent years, Etteplan has invested heavily in 3D Printing / Additive Manufacturing and we have conducted a number of advanced projects for major industries. As a member of SVEAT, we will exchange our knowledge and experience about what is possible in additive manufacturing with other members, thus accelerating the innovation rate for Swedish industry.
Mikael Vatn Senior Vice President, Central and Western Europe, Etteplan. Tel. +46 708-81 48 20
Etteplan in short
Etteplan provides industrial equipment and plant engineering, embedded systems, IoT (Internet of Things), and technical documentation solutions to the world's leading companies in the manufacturing industry. Our services are geared to improve the competitiveness of our customers' products and engineering processes throughout the product life cycle. The results of Etteplan's innovative engineering can be seen in numerous industrial solutions and everyday products.
In 2017, Etteplan had a turnover of approximately EUR 215 million. The company currently has over 3,000 professionals in Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland and China. Etteplan's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd under the ETTE ticker. www.etteplan.com
