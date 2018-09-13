Etteplan Oyj : - new member of Additive Manufacturing industry association

Etteplan has joined the industry association SVEAT which was founded in 2014 with the purpose of spreading information and knowledge about additive manufacturing and 3D printing in Sweden. The association helps to develop Sweden's commitment and competitiveness in the area.

- We are proud to have joined SVEAT as it is important for us to be at the forefront of technological development, says Mikael Vatn, Senior Vice President, Central and Western Europe, Etteplan.

In recent years, Etteplan has invested heavily in 3D Printing / Additive Manufacturing and we have conducted a number of advanced projects for major industries. As a member of SVEAT, we will exchange our knowledge and experience about what is possible in additive manufacturing with other members, thus accelerating the innovation rate for Swedish industry.