Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Etteplan Oyj    ETTE   FI0009008650

ETTEPLAN OYJ (ETTE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Etteplan Oyj : - new member of Additive Manufacturing industry association

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 09:38am CEST

Etteplan has joined the industry association SVEAT which was founded in 2014 with the purpose of spreading information and knowledge about additive manufacturing and 3D printing in Sweden. The association helps to develop Sweden's commitment and competitiveness in the area.

- We are proud to have joined SVEAT as it is important for us to be at the forefront of technological development, says Mikael Vatn, Senior Vice President, Central and Western Europe, Etteplan.

In recent years, Etteplan has invested heavily in 3D Printing / Additive Manufacturing and we have conducted a number of advanced projects for major industries. As a member of SVEAT, we will exchange our knowledge and experience about what is possible in additive manufacturing with other members, thus accelerating the innovation rate for Swedish industry.

For more information, please contact:

Mikael Vatn
Senior Vice President, Central and Western Europe, Etteplan.
Tel. +46 708-81 48 20

Etteplan in short

Etteplan provides industrial equipment and plant engineering, embedded systems, IoT (Internet of Things), and technical documentation solutions to the world's leading companies in the manufacturing industry. Our services are geared to improve the competitiveness of our customers' products and engineering processes throughout the product life cycle. The results of Etteplan's innovative engineering can be seen in numerous industrial solutions and everyday products.

In 2017, Etteplan had a turnover of approximately EUR 215 million. The company currently has over 3,000 professionals in Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland and China. Etteplan's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd under the ETTE ticker. www.etteplan.com

FacebookLinkedInTwitter

Disclaimer

Etteplan Oyj published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 07:37:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ETTEPLAN OYJ
09:38aETTEPLAN OYJ : - new member of Additive Manufacturing industry association
PU
09/07ETTEPLAN OYJ : - Managers' Transactions
AQ
08/30ETTEPLAN OYJ : - Managers' Transactions
AQ
08/24ETTEPLAN OYJ : - Managers' Transactions
AQ
08/20ETTEPLAN OYJ : - Managers' Transactions
AQ
08/17ETTEPLAN OYJ : - Managers' Transactions
AQ
08/16ETTEPLAN OYJ : A change in Etteplan’s share repurchase program
PU
08/16ETTEPLAN OYJ : A change in Etteplan's share repurchase program
AQ
08/14ETTEPLAN Q2 2018 : Growth accelerated and profitability close to the target leve..
AQ
08/09ETTEPLAN OYJ : half-yearly earnings release
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 241 M
EBIT 2018 20,0 M
Net income 2018 15,0 M
Debt 2018 19,5 M
Yield 2018 3,06%
P/E ratio 2018 15,74
P/E ratio 2019 14,12
EV / Sales 2018 1,08x
EV / Sales 2019 0,96x
Capitalization 240 M
Chart ETTEPLAN OYJ
Duration : Period :
Etteplan Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ETTEPLAN OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 10,0 €
Spread / Average Target 4,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Juha Näkki President & Chief Executive Officer
Carl Robert Ingman Chairman
Per-Anders Gådin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Pertti Tapani Nupponen Independent Director
Teuvo Matias Iisakki Rintamäki Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ETTEPLAN OYJ23.39%279
WORLDPAY INC7.04%30 572
CINTAS CORPORATION38.09%22 870
UNITED RENTALS-2.80%13 933
BUREAU VERITAS-1.97%11 314
TELEPERFORMANCE42.24%11 304
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.