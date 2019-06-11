Etteplan Oyj : receives order for technical documentation for Tampere's and Raide-Jokeri's trams

- The services provided by Etteplan will support Škoda Transtech's goal of increasing the tram servicing and maintenance business and offering new services to its customers.

Engineering services company Etteplan Oyj and Škoda Transtech Oy have agreed on cooperation concerning the production of technical product documentation of the city of Tampere's ForCity Smart Artic trams and the Artic trams of the Jokeri Light Rail (Raide-Jokeri) line, which will be built in the Helsinki capital region. Technical product documentation refers to technical and functional descriptions, spare parts documentation, and maintenance instructions and manuals for products such as trams.

Under the agreement, Etteplan will provide Škoda Transtech with technical documentation contents, solutions for managing technical documentation and tools for distributing technical documentation using the latest available technology and standards in the field. The collaboration lays the foundation for Škoda Transtech's goal of increasing and streamlining its services related to the service and maintenance business by aligning product documentation processes and contents with the digital world.

For Etteplan, this is a significant order that supports the company's target of increasing the share of Managed Services of its revenue. The scope of the order is also significant, as it covers nearly all of Etteplan's technical documentation solutions. The documentation projects for the Tampere and Helsinki trams will be carried out during 2019-2021 mainly at Etteplan's Oulu and Tampere locations.

- 'We chose Etteplan as our documentation partner because they understood our long-term documentation needs and are able to assist us in taking a major step forward in developing the quality of our operations,' says Toni Söderlund, CPO, Škoda Transtech.

- 'We are very grateful for the opportunity to be involved in developing the documentation for the new trams. Škoda Transtech's order is a testament to the importance of our technical documentation services and the added value they bring to the development of our customers' maintenance business,' says Kimmo Kallio, BU Director at Etteplan.

Finnish company Škoda Transtech was founded in 1985. In 2015, Transtech became a member of Škoda Transportation Group. Today, Škoda Transtech is a leading European rolling stock manufacturer of low-floor trams and double deck coaches as well as an important contract manufacturer of demanding engineering workshop products. Škoda Transtech will deliver Helsinki City's new ForCity Smart Artic trams and double-deck coaches for the government-owned railway company VR. The company will also supply trams for the city of Tampere City and the Jokeri Light Rail line. Jokeri Light Rail line will connect Itäkeskus in Helsinki with Keilaniemi in Espoo. The construction of the line began in June 2019.