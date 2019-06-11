Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Etteplan Oyj    ETTE   FI0009008650

ETTEPLAN OYJ

(ETTE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Etteplan Oyj : receives order for technical documentation for Tampere's and Raide-Jokeri's trams

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/11/2019 | 05:18am EDT

- The services provided by Etteplan will support Škoda Transtech's goal of increasing the tram servicing and maintenance business and offering new services to its customers.

Engineering services company Etteplan Oyj and Škoda Transtech Oy have agreed on cooperation concerning the production of technical product documentation of the city of Tampere's ForCity Smart Artic trams and the Artic trams of the Jokeri Light Rail (Raide-Jokeri) line, which will be built in the Helsinki capital region. Technical product documentation refers to technical and functional descriptions, spare parts documentation, and maintenance instructions and manuals for products such as trams.

Under the agreement, Etteplan will provide Škoda Transtech with technical documentation contents, solutions for managing technical documentation and tools for distributing technical documentation using the latest available technology and standards in the field. The collaboration lays the foundation for Škoda Transtech's goal of increasing and streamlining its services related to the service and maintenance business by aligning product documentation processes and contents with the digital world.

For Etteplan, this is a significant order that supports the company's target of increasing the share of Managed Services of its revenue. The scope of the order is also significant, as it covers nearly all of Etteplan's technical documentation solutions. The documentation projects for the Tampere and Helsinki trams will be carried out during 2019-2021 mainly at Etteplan's Oulu and Tampere locations.

- 'We chose Etteplan as our documentation partner because they understood our long-term documentation needs and are able to assist us in taking a major step forward in developing the quality of our operations,' says Toni Söderlund, CPO, Škoda Transtech.

- 'We are very grateful for the opportunity to be involved in developing the documentation for the new trams. Škoda Transtech's order is a testament to the importance of our technical documentation services and the added value they bring to the development of our customers' maintenance business,' says Kimmo Kallio, BU Director at Etteplan.

Finnish company Škoda Transtech was founded in 1985. In 2015, Transtech became a member of Škoda Transportation Group. Today, Škoda Transtech is a leading European rolling stock manufacturer of low-floor trams and double deck coaches as well as an important contract manufacturer of demanding engineering workshop products. Škoda Transtech will deliver Helsinki City's new ForCity Smart Artic trams and double-deck coaches for the government-owned railway company VR. The company will also supply trams for the city of Tampere City and the Jokeri Light Rail line. Jokeri Light Rail line will connect Itäkeskus in Helsinki with Keilaniemi in Espoo. The construction of the line began in June 2019.

Etteplan in brief

Etteplan provides solutions for industrial equipment and plant engineering, software and embedded solutions, and technical documentation solutions to the world's leading companies in the manufacturing industry. Our services are geared to improve the competitiveness of our customers' products, services and engineering processes throughout the product life cycle. The results of Etteplan's innovative engineering can be seen in numerous industrial solutions and everyday products.

In 2018, Etteplan had a turnover of approximately EUR 236 million. The company currently has more than 3,000 professionals in Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland and China. Etteplan's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd under the ETTE ticker. www.etteplan.com

Disclaimer

Etteplan Oyj published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 09:17:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ETTEPLAN OYJ
05:18aETTEPLAN OYJ : receives order for technical documentation for Tampere's and Raid..
PU
04:51aETTEPLAN OYJ : receives order for technical documentation for Tampere's and Raid..
AQ
06/10ETTEPLAN OYJ : Poland receives an award for developing a mobile app
PU
06/03ETTEPLAN OYJ : Nokia and Ukkoverkot team up to provide private LTE solutions for..
AQ
05/08ETTEPLAN Q1 2019 : Revenue and operating profit hit new records
AQ
04/30ETTEPLAN OYJ : Change in Etteplan's Main Responsible Auditor
PU
04/30ETTEPLAN OYJ : Change in Etteplan's Main Responsible Auditor
AQ
04/29ETTEPLAN OYJ : January-March 2019 interim report to be published on May 8, 2019
PU
04/29ETTEPLAN OYJ : January-March 2019 interim report to be published on May 8, 2019
AQ
04/25ETTEPLAN OYJ : Changes in Etteplan's Management Group
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 255 M
EBIT 2019 23,0 M
Net income 2019 17,3 M
Debt 2019 22,6 M
Yield 2019 3,90%
P/E ratio 2019 12,52
P/E ratio 2020 12,06
EV / Sales 2019 0,94x
EV / Sales 2020 0,88x
Capitalization 218 M
Chart ETTEPLAN OYJ
Duration : Period :
Etteplan Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ETTEPLAN OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 9,40 €
Spread / Average Target 7,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Juha Näkki President & Chief Executive Officer
Carl Robert Ingman Chairman
Per-Anders Gådin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Petri Ikonen Senior Vice President-Solutions & Technologies
Pertti Tapani Nupponen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ETTEPLAN OYJ10.58%246
WORLDPAY INC62.10%36 814
CINTAS CORPORATION39.62%23 360
TELEPERFORMANCE26.07%11 305
EDENRED33.17%11 106
LG CORP--.--%11 044
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About