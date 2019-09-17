Log in
ETTEPLAN OYJ

(ETTE)
Etteplan Oyj : takes part in the engineering of the conversion of Stora Enso's paper mill in Oulu

09/17/2019 | 05:47am EDT

Etteplan Press release September 17, 2019 at 12.30 pm

Etteplan has won a major order from Stora Enso concerning the conversion of the Oulu paper mill into a packaging board mill. According to the contract signed during the summer, Etteplan will be responsible for the plant engineering of the wood handling system and the fiber line, including process, layout, piping, steel structure, electricity, automation, HVAC & plumbing and fire protection engineering.

'In recent years, Etteplan has been growing strongly while at the same time expanding its competence base and presence, also in the field of plant engineering. This puts us in a position to offer our expertise in a number of engineering fields to Stora Enso's Oulu paper mill plant engineering project,' says Tuomo Sipilä, Vice President, Plant Engineering Solutions from Etteplan.

According to the plan, the converted Oulu packaging board mill will start production by the end of 2020. The total value of the investment is around EUR 350 million. The investment includes converting pulp mill into unbleached brown pulp production, converting paper machine 7 into high-quality virgin-fiber-based kraftliner production, and several changes targeted to improve the environmental impact of the factory.

For more information, please contact:
Tuomo Sipilä, Vice President, Plant Engineering Solutions, Etteplan Oyj, tel. +358 10 307 3267
Outi Torniainen, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications, tel. +358 10 307 3302

Etteplan in brief

Etteplan provides solutions for industrial equipment and plant engineering, software and embedded solutions, and technical documentation solutions to the world's leading companies in the manufacturing industry. Our services are geared to improve the competitiveness of our customers' products, services and engineering processes throughout the product life cycle. The results of Etteplan's innovative engineering can be seen in numerous industrial solutions and everyday products.

In 2018, Etteplan had a turnover of approximately EUR 236 million. The company currently has some 3,400 professionals in Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland and China. Etteplan's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd under the ETTE ticker. www.etteplan.com

Disclaimer

Etteplan Oyj published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 09:46:05 UTC
