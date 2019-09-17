Etteplan Oyj : takes part in the engineering of the conversion of Stora Enso's paper mill in Oulu

Etteplan Press release September 17, 2019 at 12.30 pm
Etteplan has won a major order from Stora Enso concerning the conversion of the Oulu paper mill into a packaging board mill. According to the contract signed during the summer, Etteplan will be responsible for the plant engineering of the wood handling system and the fiber line, including process, layout, piping, steel structure, electricity, automation, HVAC & plumbing and fire protection engineering.
'In recent years, Etteplan has been growing strongly while at the same time expanding its competence base and presence, also in the field of plant engineering. This puts us in a position to offer our expertise in a number of engineering fields to Stora Enso's Oulu paper mill plant engineering project,' says Tuomo Sipilä, Vice President, Plant Engineering Solutions from Etteplan.
According to the plan, the converted Oulu packaging board mill will start production by the end of 2020. The total value of the investment is around EUR 350 million. The investment includes converting pulp mill into unbleached brown pulp production, converting paper machine 7 into high-quality virgin-fiber-based kraftliner production, and several changes targeted to improve the environmental impact of the factory.
