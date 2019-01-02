Etteplan Oyj : to NASDAQ Helsinki's Mid Cap

Etteplan Oyj will quote in NASDAQ Helsinki's Mid Cap Market Cap segment on January 2, 2019. In Mid Cap segment companies have a market value of at least 150 million euro but below 1 billion euro. Etteplan's market cap was 203.5 million euro on November 30, 2018. NASDAQ Helsinki revised the Market Cap segments based on market caps in November 2018.
'We are a forerunner in engineering and have been growing organic and through acquisitions during last years. Also our profitability has developed favorably. We are very satisfied that the growth and progress are visible also in the market value', says Juha Näkki, President and CEO of Etteplan.
Outi Torniainen, SVP, Marketing and Communication, Etteplan Oyj
tel. +358 10 307 3302
Etteplan provides industrial equipment and plant engineering, embedded systems, IoT (Internet of Things), and technical documentation solutions to the world's leading companies in the manufacturing industry. Our services are geared to improve the competitiveness of our customers' products and engineering processes throughout the product life cycle. The results of Etteplan's innovative engineering can be seen in numerous industrial solutions and everyday products.
In 2017, Etteplan had a turnover of approximately EUR 215 million. The company currently has over 3,000 professionals in Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland and China. Etteplan's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd under the ETTE ticker. www.etteplan.com
Disclaimer
Etteplan Oyj published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 07:43:06 UTC