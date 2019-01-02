Log in
ETTEPLAN OYJ    ETTE   FI0009008650

ETTEPLAN OYJ (ETTE)
Etteplan Oyj : to NASDAQ Helsinki's Mid Cap

01/02/2019

Etteplan Oyj will quote in NASDAQ Helsinki's Mid Cap Market Cap segment on January 2, 2019. In Mid Cap segment companies have a market value of at least 150 million euro but below 1 billion euro. Etteplan's market cap was 203.5 million euro on November 30, 2018. NASDAQ Helsinki revised the Market Cap segments based on market caps in November 2018.

'We are a forerunner in engineering and have been growing organic and through acquisitions during last years. Also our profitability has developed favorably. We are very satisfied that the growth and progress are visible also in the market value', says Juha Näkki, President and CEO of Etteplan.

For more information, please contact:

Outi Torniainen, SVP, Marketing and Communication, Etteplan Oyj

tel. +358 10 307 3302

Etteplan provides industrial equipment and plant engineering, embedded systems, IoT (Internet of Things), and technical documentation solutions to the world's leading companies in the manufacturing industry. Our services are geared to improve the competitiveness of our customers' products and engineering processes throughout the product life cycle. The results of Etteplan's innovative engineering can be seen in numerous industrial solutions and everyday products.

In 2017, Etteplan had a turnover of approximately EUR 215 million. The company currently has over 3,000 professionals in Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland and China. Etteplan's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd under the ETTE ticker. www.etteplan.com

Disclaimer

Etteplan Oyj published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 07:43:06 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 238 M
EBIT 2018 20,3 M
Net income 2018 15,7 M
Debt 2018 25,5 M
Yield 2018 3,61%
P/E ratio 2018 13,02
P/E ratio 2019 12,09
EV / Sales 2018 0,94x
EV / Sales 2019 0,84x
Capitalization 198 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 9,17 €
Spread / Average Target 15%
Managers
NameTitle
Juha Näkki President & Chief Executive Officer
Carl Robert Ingman Chairman
Per-Anders Gådin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Pertti Tapani Nupponen Independent Director
Teuvo Matias Iisakki Rintamäki Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ETTEPLAN OYJ0.00%228
WORLDPAY INC7.04%23 842
CINTAS CORPORATION0.00%17 747
LG CORP--.--%10 928
INTERTEK GROUP0.00%9 761
TELEPERFORMANCE16.87%9 148
