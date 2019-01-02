Etteplan Oyj : to NASDAQ Helsinki's Mid Cap

Etteplan Oyj will quote in NASDAQ Helsinki's Mid Cap Market Cap segment on January 2, 2019. In Mid Cap segment companies have a market value of at least 150 million euro but below 1 billion euro. Etteplan's market cap was 203.5 million euro on November 30, 2018. NASDAQ Helsinki revised the Market Cap segments based on market caps in November 2018.

'We are a forerunner in engineering and have been growing organic and through acquisitions during last years. Also our profitability has developed favorably. We are very satisfied that the growth and progress are visible also in the market value', says Juha Näkki, President and CEO of Etteplan.

