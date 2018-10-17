EU supply : Business Progress Update – 17 October 2018 >>

Log in
10/17/2018 | 09:08am CEST

RNS Reach

17 October 2018

EU Supply plc

("EU Supply", the "Company" or the "Group")

Business Progress Update

EU Supply (LSE AIM: EUSP), the e-procurement software provider, is pleased to announce that it has recently seen a pick-up in orders of deeper integrations and value added services from its existing customers, particularly in Norway, where, in the last three months, fourteen new orders for integrations of the Company's CTMTM service platform and central authority journaling systems have been received. Pleasingly, the Company has also received its first order for an integration from a customer in Germany.

Authorities, particularly within local government, are also still contracting at a high rate to use CTMTM while suppliers are also continuing to subscribe to value added services at a high weekly rate.

All bar two small CTMTM licences with the Company's customers, which were otherwise due to expire during the year to date, have been renewed and/or extended.

The Board believes these continued orders and renewals and/or extensions are evidence of the growing perceived quality of the Group's services and expects this to result in increased longevity of its customer relationships.

FURTHER ENQUIRIES

EU Supply PLC

Tel: 020 7127 4545

Thomas Beergrehn, CEO Fredrik Wallmark, CFO

Stockdale Securities Tom Griffiths, Ed ThomasTel: 020 7601 6100

A copy of this announcement is available at www.eu-supply.com.

Notes to Editors

EU Supply is the UK holding company of the EU Supply Group, a Sweden-based e-commerce business, which has an established, market-leading, multilingual e-procurement platform for e-sourcing, e- tendering and contract management, tailored for the highly regulated European public sector market.

Since 2006, the Group has invested heavily in employing specialist programmers to add functionality, legal compliance as required and security features to its Complete Tender Management™ ("CTM™") platform to ensure that the Group is ideally placed to secure new contracts with EU Member States and their Contracting Authorities. The platform is available in 16 different languages.

The Directors believe that the Group's CTM™ platform is one of the easiest to use and most functionally advanced solutions available in the market. The CTM™ platform is used by over 8,000 European public sector bodies in 9 EU/EEC Member States and has National Procurement System status in four Member States (the UK, Ireland, Norway and Lithuania).

The Company's shares were admitted to trading on AIM in November 2013. In August and September 2015, the Company raised a total of £2.061m (before expenses) through a placing of new shares and the issue of first and second tranches of Convertible Loan Notes to institutional and other investors. On 25 May 2018, the Company announced that it had raised a further £600k (before expenses) through a placing and subscription of new shares.

Disclaimer

EU Supply plc published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 07:07:01 UTC
