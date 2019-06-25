EU supply : Director's Dealing – 25 June 2019 >>

25 June 2019
EU Supply plc
("EU Supply" or the "Company")
Directors' Dealing
EU Supply plc (LSE AIM: EUSP), the e-procurement SaaS provider, has been notified that on 25 June 2019, certain Directors of the Company converted loan notes of £1.00 each issued by EU Supply in accordance with the instrument dated 27 August 2015 constituting £1.649 million fixed rate secured convertible loan notes 2020 ("Convertible Loan Notes") into new ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the share capital of EU Supply at 11.7 pence per share ("Conversion Shares") as follows:
|
|
Previous
|
|
Conversion
|
Current
|
|
|
Shareholding
|
%
|
Shares
|
Shareholding
|
%
|
Thomas Beergrehn
|
9,229,237
|
12.9%
|
1,709,401
|
10,938,638
|
13.3%
|
Steffen Karlsson
|
1,637,267
|
2.3%
|
683,760
|
2,321,027
|
2.8%
|
David Cutler
|
552,477
|
0.8%
|
Nil
|
552,477
|
0.7%
|
Fredrik Wallmark
|
53,333
|
0.1%
|
Nil
|
53,333
|
0.1%
|
FURTHER ENQUIRIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
EU Supply plc
|
|
|
|
Tel: 020 7127 4545
|
|
Thomas Beergrehn, CEO
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fredrik Wallmark, CFO
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockdale Securities
|
|
|
|
Tel: 020 7601 6100
|
Tom Griffiths, David Coaten
A copy of this announcement is available at www.eu-supply.com.
Notes to Editors
EU Supply is the UK holding company of the EU Supply Group, a Sweden-basede-commerce business, which has an established, market-leading, multilingual e-procurement platform for e-sourcing, e- tendering and contract management, tailored for the highly regulated European public sector market.
Since 2006, the Group has invested heavily in employing specialist programmers to add functionality, legal compliance as required and security features to its Complete Tender Management™ ("CTM™") platform to ensure that the Group is ideally placed to secure new contracts with EU Member States and their Contracting Authorities. The platform is available in 16 different languages.
The Directors believe that the Group's CTM™ platform is one of the easiest to use and most functionally advanced solutions available in the market. The CTM™ platform is used by over 8,000 European public sector bodies in 9 EU/EEC Member States and has National Procurement System status in four Member States (the UK, Ireland, Norway and Lithuania).
The Company's shares were admitted to trading on AIM in November 2013. In August and September 2015, the Company raised a total of £2.061m (before expenses) through a placing of new shares and the issue of first and second tranches of Convertible Loan Notes to institutional and other investors.
On 25 May 2018, the Company announced that it had raised a further £600k (before expenses) through a placing and subscription of new shares.
Disclaimer
EU Supply plc published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 09:37:06 UTC