EU supply : Director's Dealing – 25 June 2019 >>

25 June 2019

EU Supply plc

("EU Supply" or the "Company")

Directors' Dealing

EU Supply plc (LSE AIM: EUSP), the e-procurement SaaS provider, has been notified that on 25 June 2019, certain Directors of the Company converted loan notes of £1.00 each issued by EU Supply in accordance with the instrument dated 27 August 2015 constituting £1.649 million fixed rate secured convertible loan notes 2020 ("Convertible Loan Notes") into new ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the share capital of EU Supply at 11.7 pence per share ("Conversion Shares") as follows:

Previous Conversion Current Shareholding % Shares Shareholding % Thomas Beergrehn 9,229,237 12.9% 1,709,401 10,938,638 13.3% Steffen Karlsson 1,637,267 2.3% 683,760 2,321,027 2.8% David Cutler 552,477 0.8% Nil 552,477 0.7% Fredrik Wallmark 53,333 0.1% Nil 53,333 0.1% FURTHER ENQUIRIES EU Supply plc Tel: 020 7127 4545 Thomas Beergrehn, CEO Fredrik Wallmark, CFO Stockdale Securities Tel: 020 7601 6100

Tom Griffiths, David Coaten

A copy of this announcement is available at www.eu-supply.com.

Notes to Editors

EU Supply is the UK holding company of the EU Supply Group, a Sweden-basede-commerce business, which has an established, market-leading, multilingual e-procurement platform for e-sourcing, e- tendering and contract management, tailored for the highly regulated European public sector market.

Since 2006, the Group has invested heavily in employing specialist programmers to add functionality, legal compliance as required and security features to its Complete Tender Management™ ("CTM™") platform to ensure that the Group is ideally placed to secure new contracts with EU Member States and their Contracting Authorities. The platform is available in 16 different languages.

The Directors believe that the Group's CTM™ platform is one of the easiest to use and most functionally advanced solutions available in the market. The CTM™ platform is used by over 8,000 European public sector bodies in 9 EU/EEC Member States and has National Procurement System status in four Member States (the UK, Ireland, Norway and Lithuania).

The Company's shares were admitted to trading on AIM in November 2013. In August and September 2015, the Company raised a total of £2.061m (before expenses) through a placing of new shares and the issue of first and second tranches of Convertible Loan Notes to institutional and other investors.