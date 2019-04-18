EU supply : Holding in the company - 18 April 2019 >>

(to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are at-EU SUPPLY PLC tachedii:
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2.Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
|
|
|
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|
X
|
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
|
|
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|
|
Other (please specify)iii:
|
|
3.
|
Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
|
Name
|
Jonas Ljungström
|
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|
Saltsjöbaden, Sweden
|
4.
|
Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
|
|
Name
|
Jonas Ljungström & Seglatsen Consulting AB
|
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|
Saltsjöbaden, Sweden
|
|
|
|
5.
|
Date on which the threshold was crossed or
|
17 April 2019
|
reachedvi:
|
6.
|
Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
|
17 April 2019
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|
|
% of voting rights at-
|
% of voting rights
|
|
Total number of
|
|
through financial instru-
|
Total of both in %
|
|
tached to shares (to-
|
voting rights of is-
|
|
tal of 8. A)
|
ments
|
(8.A + 8.B)
|
suervii
|
Resulting situation
|
|
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
on the date on which
|
4.18 %
|
|
4.18%
|
71,716,406
|
threshold was
|
|
crossed or reached
|
|
|
|
|
Position of previous
|
3.03%
|
|
3.03%
|
|
notification (if
|
|
|
applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
Number of voting rightsix
|
% of voting rights
|
|
ISIN code (if possible)
|
(Art 9 of Directive
|
(Art 10 of Directive
|
(Art 9 of Directive
|
(Art 10 of Directive
|
|
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
|
2004/109/EC)
|
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
|
2004/109/EC)
|
|
|
(DTR5.2.1)
|
|
(DTR5.2.1)
|
GB00BFG35570
|
3,000,000
|
|
4.18%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL 8. A
|
|
3,000,000
|
|
4.18%
|
|
|
|
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Type of financial in-
|
Expiration
|
Exercise/
|
that may be acquired if
|
% of voting rights
|
strument
|
datex
|
Conversion Periodxi
|
the instrument is
|
|
|
|
|
exercised/converted.
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
|
2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
|
|
|
|
|
Type of financial
|
Expiration
|
Conversion Pe-
|
cash
|
Number of
|
% of voting rights
|
instrument
|
x
|
voting rights
|
date
|
riod xi
|
settlementxii
|
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
(please mark the
applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)
|
|
|
% of voting rights if it
|
Name
|
xv
|
equals or is higher
|
|
than the notifiable
|
|
|
threshold
through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it
equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
10.In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
|
|
|
11. Additional informationxvi
|
|
Jonas Ljungström: EUSP number of shares
|
1,302,076
|
Seglatsen Consulting AB* EUSP number of shares
|
1,697,924
|
Total number of Shares EUSP:
|
3,000,000 (4,18%)
*Shares held in own name Jonas Ljungström and by Seglatsen Consulting AB,a company 100% owned and controlled by Jonas Ljungström
Place of completion Stockholm, Sweden
|
|
|
Date of completion
|
April 17, 2019
Annex: Notification of major holdings (to be filed with the FCA only)
A: Identity of the person subject to the notification obligation
|
|
|
Full name (including legal form for legal entities)
|
Jonas Ljungström
|
|
|
Contact address (registered office for legal entities)
|
Trollvägen 14, 133 34 Saltsjöbaden, Sweden
|
|
|
E-Mail
|
Jonas.ljungstrom@naventus.com
|
Phone number / Fax number
|
+46 70 512 88 01
|
Other useful information
|
Seglatsen Consulting AB, legal representative Jonas
|
(at least legal representative for legal persons)
|
Ljungström. Adress and contact info same as private
|
above
|
B: Identity of the notifier, if applicable
Full name
Contact address
E-Mail
Phone number / Fax number
Other useful information (e.g. functional relationship with the person or legal entity subject to the notification obli- gation)
C: Additional information
Please send the completed form together with this annex to the FCA at the following email address: Majorshareholdings@fca.org.uk. Please send in Microsoft Word format if possible.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
EU Supply plc published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 06:17:02 UTC