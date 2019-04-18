Log in
EU SUPPLY PLC

(EUSP)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/17 11:35:06 am
9.8 GBp   --.--%
EU supply : Holding in the company - 18 April 2019

04/18/2019
(to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer

of existing shares to which voting rights are at-EU SUPPLY PLC tachedii:

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2.Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3.

Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

Jonas Ljungström

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Saltsjöbaden, Sweden

4.

Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

Jonas Ljungström & Seglatsen Consulting AB

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Saltsjöbaden, Sweden

5.

Date on which the threshold was crossed or

17 April 2019

reachedvi:

6.

Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

17 April 2019

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights at-

% of voting rights

Total number of

through financial instru-

Total of both in %

tached to shares (to-

voting rights of is-

tal of 8. A)

ments

(8.A + 8.B)

suervii

Resulting situation

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

on the date on which

4.18 %

4.18%

71,716,406

threshold was

crossed or reached

Position of previous

3.03%

3.03%

notification (if

applicable)

1

reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

shares

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

ISIN code (if possible)

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC)

(DTR5.2.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

GB00BFG35570

3,000,000

4.18%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

3,000,000

4.18%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial in-

Expiration

Exercise/

that may be acquired if

% of voting rights

strument

datex

Conversion Periodxi

the instrument is

exercised/converted.

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial

Expiration

Conversion Pe-

cash

Number of

% of voting rights

instrument

x

voting rights

date

riod xi

settlementxii

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

(please mark the

applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

% of voting rights if it

Name

xv

equals or is higher

than the notifiable

threshold

through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it

equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10.In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxvi

Jonas Ljungström: EUSP number of shares

1,302,076

Seglatsen Consulting AB* EUSP number of shares

1,697,924

Total number of Shares EUSP:

3,000,000 (4,18%)

*Shares held in own name Jonas Ljungström and by Seglatsen Consulting AB,a company 100% owned and controlled by Jonas Ljungström

Place of completion Stockholm, Sweden

Date of completion

April 17, 2019

Annex: Notification of major holdings (to be filed with the FCA only)

A: Identity of the person subject to the notification obligation

Full name (including legal form for legal entities)

Jonas Ljungström

Contact address (registered office for legal entities)

Trollvägen 14, 133 34 Saltsjöbaden, Sweden

E-Mail

Jonas.ljungstrom@naventus.com

Phone number / Fax number

+46 70 512 88 01

Other useful information

Seglatsen Consulting AB, legal representative Jonas

(at least legal representative for legal persons)

Ljungström. Adress and contact info same as private

above

B: Identity of the notifier, if applicable

Full name

Contact address

E-Mail

Phone number / Fax number

Other useful information (e.g. functional relationship with the person or legal entity subject to the notification obli- gation)

C: Additional information

Please send the completed form together with this annex to the FCA at the following email address: Majorshareholdings@fca.org.uk. Please send in Microsoft Word format if possible.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

EU Supply plc published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 06:17:02 UTC
