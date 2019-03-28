EU supply : Notice of Result - 28 March 2019 >>

28 March 2019

EU Supply plc

("EU Supply", the "Company" or the "Group")

Notice of results

EU Supply (LSE AIM: EUSP), the e-procurement software provider, announces that it expects to release its audited final results for the year ended 31 December 2018 on 26 April 2019.

The Company notes the recent movement in its share price and the TR1 issued on 27 March 2019 by City Financial Investment Company Limited, which went into administration on 21 March 2019, and wishes to take this opportunity to reiterate the contents of its trading update released on 8 February 2019. In it, EU Supply announced that a maiden profit before tax of £0.4m was expected for the year ended 31 December 2018. This was after the Company had allocated significant development resources in H2 2018 to build new services for buyers and suppliers, which are expected to underpin the Company's recurring revenue growth in the medium-term. The development of the Company's supplier side services is proceeding to plan and is expected to further increase recurring revenue growth, while the piloting of micro-procurement is being discussed with several parties.

FURTHER ENQUIRIES EU Supply PLC Tel: 020 7127 4545 Thomas Beergrehn, CEO Fredrik Wallmark, CFO Stockdale Securities Tel: 020 7601 6100 Tom Griffiths, David Coaten Newgate Communications Tel: 020 7653 9848 Adam Lloyd A copy of this announcement is available at www.eu-supply.com.

Notes to Editors

EU Supply is the UK holding company of the EU Supply Group, a Sweden-basede-commerce business, which has an established, market-leading, multilingual e-procurement platform for e-sourcing, e- tendering and contract management, tailored for the highly regulated European public sector market.

Since 2006, the Group has invested heavily in employing specialist programmers to add functionality, legal compliance as required and security features to its Complete Tender Management™ ("CTM™") platform to ensure that the Group is ideally placed to secure new contracts with EU Member States and their Contracting Authorities. The platform is available in 16 different languages.