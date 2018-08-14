Eurasia Mining : Exercise of Lender Warrants and TVR

Eurasia Mining plc (AIM: EUA)

('Eurasia' or the 'Company')

Exercise of Lender Warrants and TVR

Eurasia Mining plc (AIM: EUA) ('Eurasia Mining' or the 'Company') the PGMs (Platinum Group Metals) and Gold mining company announces that it has received a notice of exercise of warrants for 109,196,618 new ordinary shares in the Company by convertible loan note holder YA II PN Ltd.

As reported by RNS on 14 December 2017, the Company entered into an amendment to the US$1.25m facility arranged by Riverfort Global Capital Ltd ('Riverfort') that commenced as announced on 19 May 2017. As part of the amendment to extend the term of the loan, the Company agreed with Riverfort to issue to YA II PN Ltd 109,196,618 warrants for new ordinary shares in Eurasia Mining at an exercise price of 0.34p (the 'YA Shares'). Accordingly the Company has received approximately £371,000 and issued 109,196,618 new ordinary shares. An application will be made for the YA Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM on or around 20 August 2018.

Total Voting Rights

Following the issue of the new shares the total number of issued ordinary shares in the Company will be 2,226,763,387 ordinary shares and consequently the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 2,226,763,387. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Balance of Yorkville Advisors Loan due for Repayment

Under the convertible loan facility arranged by Riverfort and following part payment in cash of approximately £300,000 announced on 10th May 2018, shareholders are notified that approximately £487,000 will be the final amount due and payable to Yorkville Advisors which is to occur on or before 15 September 2018. Payment in full of the remaining principal and interest owing, shall be made either in cash or, at the election of the YA II PN Ltd, in new ordinary shares in Eurasia Mining at the lower of 0.34p per share and 90 per cent of the lowest daily VWAP for the five trading days immediately preceding the date of the conversion notice.

