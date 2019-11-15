Log in
Eurasia Mining : Exercise of Warrants

11/15/2019 | 11:55am EST

Eurasia Mining plc

('Eurasia' or 'the Company')

Exercise of Warrants

Eurasia is pleased to announce that it has received notice to exercise warrants over 9,166,666 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence in the Company at an exercise price of 0.6 pence (the 'Warrant Shares'). The consideration for the exercise of the Warrant Shares amounts, in aggregate, to a cash value of £55,000.

Application will be made for the Warrant Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM, and dealings are expected to commence on or around 22 November 2019 ('Admission'). These shares will rank pari passuwith the ordinary shares of the Company in issue.

Total voting rights

The Company's total issued share capital upon Admission of the Warrant shares will be 2,664,146,614 ordinary shares. As the Company does not hold any shares in Treasury, this figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency rules.

Eurasia Mining Plc

Christian Schaffalitzky/ Keith Byrne

+44 (0)207 932 0418

WH Ireland Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)

Katy Mitchell / James Sinclair-Ford

+44 (0)161 832 2174

First Equity Limited (Joint Broker)

Jason Robertson

Tel: +44 (0)20 7374 2212

Optiva Securities (Joint Broker)

Christian Dennis

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3137 1902

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Shareholders are encouraged to follow the non-regulatory progress at the Company's mine and Monchetundra Project through the Company's media channels including:

https://vimeo.com/user71951711

https://twitter.com/eurasiamining

https://www.proactiveinvestors.com/LON:EUA/Eurasia-Mining-PLC/

https://www.voxmarkets.co.uk/listings/LON/EUA/

About Eurasia Mining PLC (LSE: EUA)

Eurasia Mining is a long-established palladium, platinum, iridium, rhodium and gold focused production company quoted on the London Stock Exchange AIM market, with an operating PGM mine in the Ural Mountains palladium open pit deposit at Monchetundra. In addition, Eurasia maintain an interest in the Semonovsky Gold in Mine Tailings Project, an asset demonstrating potentially low-cost new-term gold production potential.

Eurasia's two core projects are:

The West Kytlim operating mine (of which the Company owns 68%), which is the largest alluvial platinum reserve in the world currently, with 2,283 kilograms of raw platinum in reserves, and resources and resource potential to a further 10 tonnes of raw platinum. A single washplant has operated on site during 2018 and 2019, with further increases in production planned from multiple washplants. The mine was previously contracted to generate cashflow from which to finance further capitalisation of the asset. All contractors were retired from the operation in September 2019 and since then Eurasia has been operating on an owner operated (100% of revenue) basis.

The Monchetundra Project (of which the Company owns 80%), has in place (signed October 2016) an EPCF (Engineering Procurement Construction and Financing) contract with Sinosteel, a state-owned Chinese corporation focused on mining. This agreement fully finances the Project through building of the 1.7m tonnes per annum processing facility at the Monchetundra Project.

Disclaimer

Eurasia Mining plc published this content on 15 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2019 16:54:05 UTC
