Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Eurasia Mining Plc    EUA   GB0003230421

EURASIA MINING PLC

(EUA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/30 08:06:01 am
3.33 GBp   +12.88%
07:52aEURASIA MINING : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
07:52aEURASIA MINING : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
10/28EURASIA MINING : Exercise of Warrants
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eurasia Mining : Price Monitoring Extension

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 07:52am EDT

RNS Number : 6368R

Eurasia Mining PLC

30 October 2019

Price Monitoring Extension

The auction call period has been extended in this security by 5 minutes.

Auction call extensions give London Stock Exchange electronic order book users a further opportunity to review the prices and sizes of orders entered in an individual security's auction call before the execution occurs. A price monitoring extension is activated when the matching process would have otherwise resulted in an execution price that is a pre-determined percentage above or below the price of the most recent automated execution today.

The applicable percentage is set by reference to a security's Millennium Exchange sector. This is set out in the Sector Breakdown tab of the Parameters document at www.londonstockexchange.com/tradingservices

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

PMELLFILIILIVIA

Disclaimer

Eurasia Mining plc published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 11:51:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EURASIA MINING PLC
07:52aEURASIA MINING : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
07:52aEURASIA MINING : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
10/28EURASIA MINING : Exercise of Warrants
PU
10/28EURASIA MINING : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
10/28EURASIA MINING : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
10/25EURASIA MINING : Exercise of Warrants & Trading Update
PU
10/24EURASIA MINING : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
10/24EURASIA MINING : Engagement with CITIC and VTB Capital
PU
09/26EURASIA MINING : Monchetundra Flanks Application Submitted
PU
09/16EURASIA MINING : Senior Management Team Appointment
PU
More news
Chart EURASIA MINING PLC
Duration : Period :
Eurasia Mining Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURASIA MINING PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Schaffalitzky de Muckade Executive Chairman & Managing Director
Gary C. Fitzgerald Independent Non-Executive Director
Dmitry Suschov Non-Executive Director
Keith Byrne Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EURASIA MINING PLC495.96%96
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED98.68%19 047
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%8 092
KOREA ZINC CO LTD--.--%6 648
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED176.53%5 351
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.15.17%5 224
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group