EURASIA MINING PLC    EUA   GB0003230421

EURASIA MINING PLC

(EUA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/28 05:20:47 am
1.3 GBp   +22.07%
EURASIA MINING : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
05:07aEURASIA MINING : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
10/25EURASIA MINING : Exercise of Warrants & Trading Update
PU
Eurasia Mining : Second Price Monitoring Extn

10/28/2019 | 05:27am EDT

RNS Number : 3079R

Eurasia Mining PLC

28 October 2019

Second Price Monitoring Extension

A second and final Price Monitoring Extension has been activated in this security. The auction call period is extended in this security for a further 5 minutes.

Following the first price monitoring extension this security would still have executed more than a pre-determined percentage above or below the price of the most recent automated execution today. London Stock Exchange electronic order book users have a final opportunity to review the prices and sizes of orders entered in this security prior to the auction execution.

The applicable percentage is set by reference to a security's Millennium Exchange sector. This is set out in the Sector Breakdown tab of the Parameters document at www.londonstockexchange.com/tradingservices

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

APMGCBDGUGDBGCI

Disclaimer

Eurasia Mining plc published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 09:26:12 UTC
