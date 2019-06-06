EURAZEO CAPITAL AND SOMMET EDUCATION FINALIZE THE

ACQUISITION OF DUCASSE EDUCATION

Paris, June 6th, 2019 - Eurazeo Capital is pleased to announce the acquisition of a 51% stake in Ducasse Education, a major player in culinary and pastry arts, by the hospitality education group, Sommet Education.

Since its creation in 1999, Ducasse Education has delivered unrivalled culinary and pastry expertise through a wide array of initial and professional development training programs, as well as courses for career changers. With three schools in France and present internationally (the Philippines, Brazil and soon the United Arab Emirates), the group boasts a multitude of innovative, methodological and technical expertise. Ducasse Education welcomes over 800 students and 3,000 apprentices at its three campuses.

Sommet Education, a major higher education player, was built around Glion Institute of Higher Education and Les Roches Global Hospitality Education, two hospitality management institutions acquired by Eurazeo in 2016. With 5,000 students from over 100 countries, the group cultivates the hospitality leaders of tomorrow. Located in Switzerland, Sommet Education is truly unique, as it is the only hospitality management group with two institutions ranked in the top four hospitality schools worldwide and the top three by employer reputation (QS World University Rankings by Subject 2019).

In line with its strategy to accompany the long-term development of its investments, Eurazeo Capital deploys all the financial, technical and human resources at its disposal to accelerate Sommet Education's development and transformation. Since 2016, Eurazeo has installed a high-performing management team and efficient operating structures to achieve its goal: create a global education leader in hospitality, gastronomy and services.

The acquisition of Ducasse Education demonstrates Sommet Education's ability to combine premium brands. It will enable the group to propose more comprehensive training paths, particularly through professional development courses. Ducasse Education will benefit from Sommet Education's structures, notably for the recruitment of new students, as well as Eurazeo's expertise in international development, CSR and digitalization.

Marc Frappier, Head of Eurazeo Capital said: "With this investment decision and Eurazeo Capital's support, Sommet Education will continue to develop, expanding its catalogue of training courses and becoming a major player in hospitality and gastronomy education."

Benoit-EtienneDomenget, Chairman of Sommet Education, added: "This acquisition fits perfectly with our desire to strengthen our presence in the culinary arts, a sector which, we have noted, is of significant interest to the general public. We're looking forward to working closely with the Ducasse Education teams and pooling our knowhow and expertise."