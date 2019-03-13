EURAZEO CAPITAL ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE DISCUSSIONS

WITH MONTAGU TO ACQUIRE DORC

Paris, March 13, 2019 - Eurazeo Capital entered into exclusive discussions with funds managed by Montagu Private Equity to acquire DORC (Dutch Ophthalmic Research Center). Eurazeo Capital will invest close to 300M€ in this transaction. DORC will be the fifth investment of Eurazeo Capital IV. This investment perfectly fits the strategy presented during the 2018 Annual Results presentation.

Established in 1983 and headquartered in the Netherlands, the company operates in the medical technology sector and is one of the global leading specialists of vitreoretinal surgery. DORC designs, manufactures and distributes ophthalmic surgery equipment, consumables and instruments.

The company serves over 5,700 surgeons and is recognized for its strong innovation capability. DORC is a global company with a presence across 80 countries and enjoys strong market shares in Europe. DORC has more than 500 employees worldwide.

Additional financial information will be disclosed at the closing of the transaction.

Marc Frappier, Managing Partner, Head of Eurazeo Capital commented: "The acquisition of DORC fits perfectly with our investment strategy to support growing businesses with a strong international development potential as they scale up. Widely recognized as innovative and best in class by surgeons across the world, the Company delivers remarkable financial performance. We expect to leverage our international network to accelerate DORC's growth."

DORC will engage to immediately inform and consult the employee representative bodies of the company. The final closing of the transaction will occur once the process with employee representative bodies is finalized and clearance from relevant antitrust authorities is obtained.

