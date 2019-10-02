Eurazeo : Contestant application form 2019

CONTESTANT ENTRY FORM To be addressed between June 27 and November 30, 2019 to: Eurazeo - Photo Contest, 1 rue Georges Berger - 75017 PARIS Email: concoursphotos@eurazeo.com FIELDS MARKED WITH AN ASTERISK (∗) ARE REQUIRED AND MUST BE TYPED ∗CONTESTANT Last name: ……………………………………………… First name: ……………………………………………….…………… Age: ……. Address: ……………………………………………………………………………………………..………...……………… Postal code:………………………………………… City: …………………………………………………………………………… Telephone: …………………………….. Mobile : ………………………..E-mail : …………………………………………. Do you exhibit your work in a gallery ?  Yes (If so, please complete the section below.) No Do you have established and accepted rates?  Yes No If so, average price of a photograph: ……………………………… ∗CONTESTANT'S REPRESENTATIVE (AGENT, GALLERY, etc.) Representative's first and last name: ……………………………………………………………………………………… Address: ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………......... ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………... Telephone: ……………………………… Mobile: ……………………………… E-mail: ………………………………………. AWARENESS OF THE CONTEST How did you hear about the contest?  News articles advertising insert (indicate the publication): ……………………………….………………………………………………………. Internet (specify site):……………………………….……………………………………………………….

Cultural events/organizations:.…………………………………………………………………………

Other:……………………………………………………………………………………..………………………………….. CONTESTANT ENTRIES (In accordance with the Contest Rules, only complete entries will be considered, the date of receipt will be the date of the postmark). The contestant must submit a complete entry, the contents of which are set out in the Contest Rules and include: 10 photos on the selected theme ("Tell us Stories"), unframed and unmounted (paper prints), A4, A3 or equivalent format, with a caption for each photo.

on the selected theme ("Tell us Stories"), unframed and unmounted (paper prints), A4, A3 or equivalent format, with a caption for each photo. A short text presenting the submitted work and including information on the techniques used.

and including information on the techniques used. A CV (contact information, training, work carried out, exhibitions, additional comments) with a photo of the contestant

(contact information, training, work carried out, exhibitions, additional comments) with a photo of the contestant 1 CD-Rom or USB key including the photos in high-definition JPEG format (minimum 8 megapixels) and captions, along with a CV and the text presenting the work

including the photos in high-definition JPEG format (minimum 8 megapixels) and captions, along with a CV and the text presenting the work Completed and signed entry form . The contestant must send the aforementioned items to the contest address provided (postage paid by the contestant). 1/3

CONTESTANT'S OBLIGATIONS

I agree to abide by the terms of the Contest Rules. I accept full responsibility for risks of damage, deterioration, loss or theft of the 10 photographs and the accompanying supporting material that I sent to "Grand Prix: A Photographer for Eurazeo" associated with any event that may arise during the successive phases of the selection process. I therefore waive the right to make any claim against Eurazeo on the basis of such events. If I am chosen as the winner, I agree to the presentation or reproduction of all or part of the photographs, supporting materials and other items that I sent to "Grand Prix: A Photographer for Eurazeo," especially in Eurazeo's communication regarding the "Grand Prix: A Photographer for Eurazeo" and assign, free of royalties, my reproduction, representation and usage rights for all or part of the photographs, supporting materials and other items that I sent to "Grand Prix: A Photographer for Eurazeo," in the conditions set out in Article 13 "Respect for the rights of third parties / Supporting Materials / Use of the winner's Photos" of the Contest Rules, for all uses provided for in this article.

 I have read and I accept the contest rules and consent to the processing of my personal data in this context

Personal data is collected by Eurazeo in its role as organizer and is subject to computer processing in order to manage your participation in the contest, to communicate with you, manage communication with the winner, manage the allocation of the prize, use the winner's photos and meet legal and regulatory requirements that apply to the organizer. You have a right to access, rectify and delete data associated with you. You also have the option to object to the processing of your data, to request its limitation or portability and to set guidelines regarding the use of your data in the event of death. You may exercise these rights by contacting Eurazeo, "A photographer for Eurazeo" contest, 1 rue Georges Berger, 75017 PARIS. For more information about your rights, we invite you to refer to Article 11 of the Contest Rules. ∗OBLIGATIONS OF THE CONTESTANT'S REPRESENTATIVE (IF APPLICABLE) I hereby declare that I have the full capacity, power and authorizations necessary to represent the contestant in the contest, to disclose and/or provide Eurazeo with the photographs for the contest and to assume, in the name and on behalf of the contestant, all commitments and obligations contained in the Contest Rules. In this regard, I indemnify Eurazeo against any action or claim whatsoever on the part of contestant.

I certify that the contestant's participation does not violate any contract, contractual clause or obligation binding the contestant, and indemnify Eurazeo against any and all third-party claims in this regard.

third-party claims in this regard. In the event that my contestant's entry is selected, I agree not to impede the proper functioning of the contest as described in the Contest Rules, the successive selection phases, and the proper execution by the contestant of his or her obligations and commitments under the Contest Rules.

I accept, on behalf of myself and the contestant I represent, that all risks of damage, deterioration, loss or theft of the 10 photographs and the accompanying supporting material sent to "Grand Prix: A Photographer for Eurazeo" associated with events that may arise during any of the successive selection phases shall be borne by the contestant. I thus waive the right to any direct or indirect claim against Eurazeo on the basis of these events.

If the contestant is selected as the winner, I accept, on behalf of myself and the contestant I represent, that all or part of the photographs, supporting materials and other items sent to "Grand Prix: A Photographer for Eurazeo" may be presented and reproduced, especially in Eurazeo's communication regarding the "Grand Prix: A Photographer for Eurazeo." I confirm that I have the capacity to assign, free of royalties, in the name and on behalf of the contestant, the reproduction, representation and usage rights that he or she holds on all or part of the photographs, supporting materials and other items sent to "Grand Prix: A Photographer for Eurazeo" under the conditions set out in Article 13 "Respect for the rights of third parties / Supporting Materials / Use of the winner's Photos" of the Contest Rules for all uses provided for in this article.

I confirm that the contestant I represent has been duly informed of the terms and scope of the assignment of rights under Article 13 of the Contest Rules should the contestant be selected as the winner, and that I have the capacity to assume this commitment in the name and on behalf of the contestant. I therefore indemnify Eurazeo against any action or claim whatsoever on the part of contestant.

 I have read and I accept, both in my name and on behalf of the candidate, the contest rules, consent to the processing of my personal data and confirm that I have obtained the candidate's explicit consent to the processing of his/her personal data in this context. 2/3

Personal data is collected by Eurazeo in its role as organizer and is subject to computer processing in order to manage your involvement as a representative of the contestant, to communicate with you, manage communication with the candidates and the winner, manage the allocation of the prize, use the winner's photos and meet legal and regulatory requirements that apply to the organizer. You have a right to access, rectify and delete the data associated with you. You also have the option to object to the processing of your data, to request its limitation or portability and to set guidelines regarding the use of your data in the event of death. You may exercise these rights by contacting Eurazeo, "A photographer for Eurazeo" contest, 1 rue Georges Berger, 75017 PARIS. For more information about your rights, we invite you to refer to Article 11 of the Contest Rules. ∗Date sent to "Grand Prix: A Photographer for Eurazeo": …………………………. ∗Signed in (city)……………………………………………… ∗Signed in (city) ……………………………………………… ∗On …………………………………………………. ∗On …………………………………………………. ∗ Contestant's signature ∗ Representative's signature (if applicable) preceded by the words "read and approved" preceded by the words "read and approved" The Contest Rules are available on www.eurazeo.com and upon request at (+33) 01.44.15.01.11. 3/3