EURAZEO GROWTH ACQUIRES A STAKE IN ADJUST, THE LEADER IN MOBILE ATTRIBUTION, MEASUREMENT AND FRAUD PREVENTION

Paris, June 12, 2019 - Eurazeo Growth is pleased to announce the acquisition of a minority stake in Adjust, the leader in mobile attribution, measurement and fraud prevention.

As part of the company's expansion, Eurazeo Growth has contributed €60 million as the lead investor in funding round alongside Sofina, Morgan Stanley Alternative Investment Partners and Adjust's historical investor, Highland Europe. It is to date one of Europe's largest financing rounds in 2019 and Eurazeo Growth's first investment in Germany.

Founded in 2012, Adjust is the industry leader measurement and fraud prevention. The global company provides high-quality analytics, measurement and fraud prevention solutions for mobile app marketers worldwide, enabling them to make smarter, faster marketing decisions. Adjust is a marketing partner with all major platforms, including Facebook, Google, Snap, Twitter, Line, and Tencent. In total, more than 25,000 apps have implemented Adjust's solutions to improve their performance. Adjust now employs over 350 people in its offices in Berlin, New York, San Francisco, São Paulo, Paris, London, Moscow, Istanbul, Tel Aviv, Seoul, Shanghai, Beijing, Tokyo, Mumbai and Singapore.

Following a strong period of growth since 2013, Adjust will use this funding to continue to expand its product suite and its international coverage.

Yann du Rusquec and Guillaume Santamaria, Directors of Eurazeo Growth, stated: "We're delighted to invest in Adjust, one of the symbols of Germany's thriving tech ecosystem". "As market leader, Adjust is ideally positioned to further expand its product and footprint, cementing its position as one of the most successful global tech companies to come out of Europe".

Christian Henschel, Co-founderand CEO of Adjust, added: "This latest round of funding will be instrumental as we continue to unify brands' marketing efforts, making marketing simpler, smarter and more secure. The investments we make in our product will further empower our clients to move the needle in their markets, as we become mobile's definitive growth engine. Alongside our existing investor Highland Europe, we're pleased to welcome Eurazeo Growth, Morgan Stanley Alternative Investment Partners and Sofina on board who share our goal and will play a fundamental part in accelerating our growth strategy".

Created by combining the Idinvest Growth and Eurazeo Croissance teams, Eurazeo Growth finances and accompanies the development of international companies, which leverage disruptive technology to establish a benchmark position in high-growth markets. Eurazeo Growth has substantial investment capacity, solid international positions and an extremely dense digital ecosystem.