EURAZEO GROWTH ACQUIRES A STAKE IN MEERO, THE LEADING ON-DEMAND PHOTOGRAPHY PLATFORM
Paris, June 19, 2019 - Eurazeo Growth is pleased to announce the acquisition of a minority stake in Meero, the start-up that's revolutionizing the professional photography industry by enabling customers to access personalized photo and video offers worldwide, while facilitating the everyday work of photographers.
Eurazeo Growth contributed US$56 million to the US$230 million funding round, alongside Prime Ventures, Avenir Growth and the company's historical investors - Global Founders Capital, Aglaé Ventures, Alven, White Star Capital and Idinvest Partners' Venture team.
Created in 2016, Meero currently has 31,000 customers and 600 employees of 49 different nationalities, working from five offices in Paris, New York, Shanghai, Tokyo and Bangalore. From providing revenues and market research to invoicing, debt recovery, post-production, and delivery, Meero takes care of all the laborious, time-consuming tasks of professional photographers. The company supports their everyday activities, with accounting, CRM and marketing tools, etc.
Meero also solves a major problem in the world of photography: photo editing. Its cutting-edge publishing, content enrichment and automated editing technology reduces post-production time to just a few seconds.
This fundraising will enable Meero to propose its solutions to new customers and in new geographies, to accelerate the development of dedicated services for photographer communities and to perfect its automated publishing and content enrichment technologies.
Benoist Grossmann, Managing Partner of Idinvest and Eurazeo Growth, said: "This transaction strengthens Eurazeo's position in Meero. Idinvest's Venture team has been supporting the company since 2018 and is delighted to reinvest alongside the Eurazeo Growth team as part of this new funding round. We strongly believe in of Meero's growth potential, which has rocketed in recent months."
Yann du Rusquec, Managing Director of Eurazeo Growth, added: "In only a few months, Meero has secured global leadership of a major market and is establishing its boundaries, by providing significant value to its customers and professional photographers. We're delighted to be involved in this exceptional project."
About Eurazeo
-
Eurazeo is a leading global investment company, with a diversified portfolio of €17 billion in assets under management, including nearly €11 billion from third parties, invested in over 300 companies. With its considerable private equity, venture capital, real estate, private debt and fund of funds expertise, Eurazeo accompanies companies of all sizes, supporting their development through the commitment of its 235 professionals and by offering deep sector expertise, a gateway to global markets, and a responsible and stable foothold for transformational growth. Its solid institutional and family shareholder base, robust financial structure free of structural debt, and flexible investment horizon enable Eurazeo to support its companies over the long term.
Eurazeo has offices in Paris, New York, Sao Paulo, Shanghai, Seoul, London, Luxembourg, Frankfurt and Madrid.
-
Eurazeo is listed on Euronext Paris.
-
ISI : FR0000121121 - Bloomberg: RF FP - Reuters: EURA.PA
