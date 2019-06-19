Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Eurazeo    RF   FR0000121121

EURAZEO

(RF)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 06/19 02:29:18 am
63.125 EUR   +0.04%
02:24aEURAZEO : Growth acquires a stake in Meero
PU
06/17EURAZEO : Growth acquires a stake in PayFit
PU
06/12EURAZEO : Growth acquires a stake in Adjust
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Eurazeo : Growth acquires a stake in Meero

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 02:24am EDT

EURAZEO GROWTH ACQUIRES A STAKE IN MEERO, THE LEADING ON-DEMAND PHOTOGRAPHY PLATFORM

Paris, June 19, 2019 - Eurazeo Growth is pleased to announce the acquisition of a minority stake in Meero, the start-up that's revolutionizing the professional photography industry by enabling customers to access personalized photo and video offers worldwide, while facilitating the everyday work of photographers.

Eurazeo Growth contributed US$56 million to the US$230 million funding round, alongside Prime Ventures, Avenir Growth and the company's historical investors - Global Founders Capital, Aglaé Ventures, Alven, White Star Capital and Idinvest Partners' Venture team.

Created in 2016, Meero currently has 31,000 customers and 600 employees of 49 different nationalities, working from five offices in Paris, New York, Shanghai, Tokyo and Bangalore. From providing revenues and market research to invoicing, debt recovery, post-production, and delivery, Meero takes care of all the laborious, time-consuming tasks of professional photographers. The company supports their everyday activities, with accounting, CRM and marketing tools, etc.

Meero also solves a major problem in the world of photography: photo editing. Its cutting-edge publishing, content enrichment and automated editing technology reduces post-production time to just a few seconds.

This fundraising will enable Meero to propose its solutions to new customers and in new geographies, to accelerate the development of dedicated services for photographer communities and to perfect its automated publishing and content enrichment technologies.

Benoist Grossmann, Managing Partner of Idinvest and Eurazeo Growth, said: "This transaction strengthens Eurazeo's position in Meero. Idinvest's Venture team has been supporting the company since 2018 and is delighted to reinvest alongside the Eurazeo Growth team as part of this new funding round. We strongly believe in of Meero's growth potential, which has rocketed in recent months."

Yann du Rusquec, Managing Director of Eurazeo Growth, added: "In only a few months, Meero has secured global leadership of a major market and is establishing its boundaries, by providing significant value to its customers and professional photographers. We're delighted to be involved in this exceptional project."

About Eurazeo

  1. Eurazeo is a leading global investment company, with a diversified portfolio of €17 billion in assets under management, including nearly €11 billion from third parties, invested in over 300 companies. With its considerable private equity, venture capital, real estate, private debt and fund of funds expertise, Eurazeo accompanies companies of all sizes, supporting their development through the commitment of its 235 professionals and by offering deep sector expertise, a gateway to global markets, and a responsible and stable foothold for transformational growth. Its solid institutional and family shareholder base, robust financial structure free of structural debt, and flexible investment horizon enable Eurazeo to support its companies over the long term.

Eurazeo has offices in Paris, New York, Sao Paulo, Shanghai, Seoul, London, Luxembourg, Frankfurt and Madrid.

  1. Eurazeo is listed on Euronext Paris.
  1. ISI : FR0000121121 - Bloomberg: RF FP - Reuters: EURA.PA

EURAZEO CONTACTS

PRESS CONTACT

CAROLINE COHEN

VIRGINIE CHRISTNACHT

MAITLAND

Head of Investor Relations

Corporate Communications Director

DAVID STURKEN

E-mail: ccohen@eurazeo.com

E-mail: vchristnacht@eurazeo.com

E-mail: dsturken@maitland.co.uk

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 15 16 76

Tel.: +33 1 44 15 76 44

Tel: +44 (0) 7990 595 913

For more information, please visit the Group's website: www.eurazeo.com

Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Disclaimer

Eurazeo SA published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 06:23:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EURAZEO
02:24aEURAZEO : Growth acquires a stake in Meero
PU
06/17EURAZEO : Growth acquires a stake in PayFit
PU
06/12EURAZEO : Growth acquires a stake in Adjust
PU
06/06EURAZEO : Capital and Sommet Education finalize the acquisition of Ducasse Educa..
PU
05/23EURAZEO : Patrimoine supports the acquisition of the Belledonne clinic by C2S Gr..
PU
05/16GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Nestlé, ThyssenKrupp, Barclays, Cisco
05/16EURAZEO : Q1 2019 Results
PU
05/13EURAZEO SE : quaterly sales release
05/09EURAZEO : BONUS ISSUE: 1 new share for 20 existing shares
FA
05/08EURAZEO : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 4 290 M
EBIT 2019 498 M
Net income 2019 382 M
Debt 2019 2 453 M
Yield 2019 1,99%
P/E ratio 2019 15,69
P/E ratio 2020 13,57
EV / Sales 2019 1,77x
EV / Sales 2020 1,65x
Capitalization 5 130 M
Chart EURAZEO
Duration : Period :
Eurazeo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURAZEO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 74,4 €
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Virginie Sarah S. Morgon Chief Executive Officer
Michel A. David-Weill Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philippe Audouin Chief Financial Officer
Paul Braida Director-Information System
Roland du Luart de Montsaulnin Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EURAZEO7.21%5 655
BLACKROCK INC.12.04%64 884
UBS GROUP-4.74%44 210
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-6.63%41 221
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD-6.81%24 407
STATE STREET CORPORATION-13.54%20 897
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About