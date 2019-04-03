Eurazeo PME: 2 Ride Holding accelerates its development

Paris, April 3, 2019
2 Ride Holding accelerates its development with the financial support of Eurazeo PME and acquires Italian company Nolan
Eurazeo PME today announces the signing of the acquisition agreement of the Italian group Nolan, by 2 Ride Holding, one of the European leaders in motorcycle and outdoor protection equipment.
Founded in 1972 and a must-have brand of motorcycle and scooter helmets in France, Nolan is recognized both for the style and the 100% Italian manufacturing quality of its products. The Nolan Group is currently embarking on the execution of an industry, innovation, design and production process across its 3 brands, Nolan, X-lite and Grex.
This transaction perfectly reflects the strategic positioning of Eurazeo PME, which is to support French SMEs in their accelerated development abroad, through external growth. With a reinvestment of around €22M, Eurazeo PME is supporting 2 Ride Holding as part of its development and transformation strategy. The group thus maintains the ambition stated at the time of Eurazeo PME's initial investment to double the size of the group by 2023. The alliance of its brand portfolio of Shark, Bering, Segura, Bagster and Cairn with those of Nolan Group (Nolan, Grex, X-lite) represents an opportunity for 2 Ride Holding to reach €150M in turnover in 2019 and to establish its position as the European leader in the protection of the individual in motorcycle and outdoor.
Patrick François, President of 2 Ride Holding: "We are very happy to welcome Nolan group to the 2 Ride Holding Group. This association will strengthen our capacity to develop exciting and innovative new products for our markets around the world. The Nolan and Shark brands, along with their teams, share similar values, ie the safety and the protection of our riders whether on motorbikes or other form of transport. Post transaction, all the existing brands of both groups will remain in their markets. We would like to thank Nolan Shareholders for trusting us to accompany Nolan in its near- and long-term future."
Alberto Vergani, President of Helmet Invest (holding of Nolan Group): "In a world of globalization we were thinking to the future of our group and we have found the best partner to continue our leadership on the markets and to maintain our production in Italy. After 26 years from the 1992' buy out, our group of shareholders were looking for a way out and that one was the best solution for the continuity of our brands. Thanks to all people that have contributed to the Nolan prestigious history."
Erwann Le Ligné, Managing Director - Member of the Eurazeo PME Board: "As announced at the time of our association last year with 2 Ride Holding Group management team, such combination with Nolan Group confirms our shared ambition to double in size over the next five years in Europe and outside of Europe. This transaction will be supported with continuous efforts in innovation and will strengthen both entities in their international development."
About Eurazeo PME
A Subsidiary of Eurazeo, Eurazeo PME is an investment company dedicated to majority investments in French SMEs with a value of under €250 million. As a long-term professional shareholder, it provides its investments with all the financial, human and organizational resources necessary for long-term change, and supports those companies in its portfolio in implementing sustainable and therefore responsible growth. This commitment is formalized and deployed through a CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) policy.
Eurazeo PME achieved a consolidated turnover of €1.3 billion in 2018 and supports the development of the following companies: 2Ride Holding, Dessange International, Léon de Bruxelles, Péters Surgical, Redspher, the MK Direct Group, Orolia, Smile, In'Tech Medical, Vitaprotech and EFESO Consulting. These companies are solidly established within their market and driven by experienced management teams
About the 2 Ride Holding Group
2 Ride Holding Group is specialized in equipping riders in all types of markets. The Group's development is supported by a strong capacity to innovate, leading to enhanced performance, new features and improved safety.
Buoyed by its "Motorcycle" division and showcasing 4 complementary, high-profile brands (namely Shark, Bering, Bagster and Segura), the Group has become a global market leader with a full range of accessories for motorcyclists (helmets, leather goods, clothing, luggage, saddlery, etc.). 2RH has further expanded its product portfolio in 2016 with the integration of Cairn accessories brand (ski and bike helmets, etc.) and clearly demonstrated a desire to develop beyond the motorcycle segment.
About NOLAN group
Nolan group is an Italian company which was founded in 1972. The company has earned its place in the market through its commitment to safety and quality, and its drive for innovation. Nolan Group is currently the only company in the sector to produce all of its helmets in Italy through a fully-integrated production process, from the receiving of the raw materials to the final assembly of the product. It is one of the largest manufacturer of helmets in Europe, with over 400,000 helmets manufactured per year, and a team of 360 people working in a single location.
Founded almost 50 years ago in Italy, the Nolan Group produces helmets under the brand names Nolan and Grex, as well as X-lite brand. These brands are joined by N-Com, an internal division dedicated to the development of communication systems.
About Naxicap
One of France's leading private equity companies, NAXICAP Partners totals 3,2 billion euros of capital under management. A committed and responsible investor, NAXICAP Partners builds solid and constructive partnerships with entrepreneurs for the success of their projects. The company has 40 investment professionals and 4 offices in France: Paris, Lyon, Toulouse and Nantes.
