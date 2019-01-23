Paris, January 22nd, 2019

Eurazeo PME strengthens its Executive Board with hire of Benjamin Hara

Eurazeo PME announces the appointment of Benjamin Hara as Managing Director and member of the Executive Board of Eurazeo PME.

Benjamin Hara (HEC Paris, MSc Law Paris XI) started his career at Goldman Sachs before joining private equity firm BC Partners, where over the course of 13 years he was involved in a series of investments across a broad range of business sectors and geographies. He brings to Eurazeo PME his expertise and extensive experience of the European private equity market.

Olivier Millet, Chairman of the Executive Board of Eurazeo PME, declares:"I am delighted that Benjamin is joining the board of Eurazeo PME, alongside Erwann Le Ligné, Pierre Meignen and Elisabeth Auclair. His strong investment skill set and dynamism will be invaluable assets for Eurazeo PME's development in France and Europe. "

About Eurazeo PME

A subsidiary of Eurazeo, Eurazeo PME is an investment company dedicated to majority investments in French SMEs with a value of under €250 million. As a long-term professional shareholder, it provides its investments with all the financial, human and organizational resources necessary for long-term change, and supports those companies in its portfolio in implementing sustainable and therefore responsible growth. This commitment is formalized and deployed through a CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) policy.

Eurazeo PME achieved a consolidated turnover of €1.1 billion in 2017 and supports the development of the following companies: 2RH, Dessange International, Léon de Bruxelles, Péters Surgical, Vignal Lighting Group, Redspher, the MK Direct Group, Orolia, Smile, In'Tech Medical, Vitaprotech and EFESO Consulting. These companies are solidly established within their market and driven by experienced management teams.

For further information, please visit our website: www.eurazeo-pme.com

Follow us on Twitter, Linkedin,and Youtube