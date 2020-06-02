Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Eurazeo SE    RF   FR0000121121

EURAZEO SE

(RF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eurazeo : BNP Paribas, China Investment Corporation (“CIC”) and Eurazeo are pleased to announce the launch of the France-China Cooperation Fund

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/02/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

2 June 2020

PRESS RELEASE

BNP Paribas, China Investment Corporation ("CIC") and Eurazeo are pleased to announce the launch of the France-China Cooperation Fund with the first close for 400m€. The Fund will be managed by Eurazeo.

The Fund is being established following plans previously announced in 2019, including a memorandum of understanding and a subsequent letter of intent signed in the presence of Presidents Xi Jinping and Emmanuel Macron. The Fund has now held a first close for a total amount of €400m, underwritten entirely by the BNP Paribas Group, CIC and Eurazeo.

The Fund will seek to invest in French and Continental European companies aiming to open new pathways for growth in China.

Target companies are expected to be in sectors with significant opportunity in China and where Eurazeo has an established and strong track record, including advanced industrials, business services, consumer goods and services, healthcare, and digital technology. The Fund is actively seeking new investment opportunities alongside Eurazeo's middle market buyout strategies, Eurazeo Capital and Eurazeo PME.

The partnership will uniquely draw on the expertise of CIC, BNP Paribas and Eurazeo, namely:

  • CIC's support of the Fund's investee companies in facilitating their entry into and development within China;

  • BNP Paribas' deep expertise, local presence and extensive networks of contacts in

    France and in Europe;

  • Eurazeo's private equity expertise and recognized ability to grow businesses internationally, particularly through its local presence in China since 2013.

The initial partners may commit up to an additional €250m to the fund, within a limit of 25% of the Fund for each of BNP Paribas and CIC. Additional capital may be also raised from third parties.

Press contacts

BNP Paribas

Sandrine Romano - sandrine.romano@bnpparibas.com - +33 (0)6 71 18 23 05

CIC

Yan Wang - pr@china-inv.cn - +86 (10) 8409 6277

Eurazeo

Havas Paris - Maël Evin - mael.evin@havas.com - +33 (0)6 44 12 14 91

BNPP Classification : Internal

Disclaimer

Eurazeo SA published this content on 02 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2020 21:45:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EURAZEO SE
05:46pEURAZEO : BNP Paribas, China Investment Corporation (“CIC”) and Eura..
PU
05/19EURAZEO : Q1 2020 Financial information
PU
05/19EURAZEO SE : 1st quarter earnings
CO
05/14EURAZEO SE : quaterly sales release
05/03EUROPCAR MOBILITY : gets 307 million euros in financing to cope with COVID-19 cr..
RE
04/30EURAZEO : Combined Shareholders' Meeting of April 30, 2020 - Eurazeo, a solid Gr..
PU
04/28EUROPCAR MOBILITY : still in talks over French financial aid
RE
04/08EURAZEO : Covid-19 mobilisation
PU
04/08EURAZEO SE : Dividends
CO
04/07Europcar nears rescue deal with lenders - sources
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4 576 M 5 110 M 5 110 M
Net income 2020 46,4 M 51,8 M 51,8 M
Net Debt 2020 2 378 M 2 655 M 2 655 M
P/E ratio 2020 509x
Yield 2020 2,90%
Capitalization 3 565 M 3 988 M 3 981 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 22 361
Free-Float 55,6%
Chart EURAZEO SE
Duration : Period :
Eurazeo SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURAZEO SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 56,50 €
Last Close Price 46,82 €
Spread / Highest target 55,9%
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Virginie Sarah S. Morgon Chairman-Management Board
Michel A. David-Weill Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philippe Audouin Chief Financial Officer
Paul Braida Director-Information System
Roland du Luart de Montsaulnin Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EURAZEO SE-26.72%3 787
BLACKROCK, INC.7.07%82 045
UBS GROUP AG-15.75%38 393
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-25.09%33 381
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.0.02%27 731
STATE STREET CORPORATION-21.18%21 944
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group