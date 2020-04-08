Eurazeo : Covid-19 mobilisation

Paris, April 8th, 2020 Covid-19: Eurazeo is going ahead with its shareholders' meeting on the original date, suspending 2019 dividend and taking action to help combat the pandemic Eurazeo's shareholders' meeting scheduled for April 30 will take place at its head office, without shareholders being physically present, and will be broadcast live.

Given the unprecedented uncertainty around the world and in line with the French government's recent recommendations, Eurazeo will make a proposal to its shareholders to suspend its 2019 dividend.

Eurazeo announces, with the support of its core shareholders, the creation of a €10 million solidarity fund to buy and donate products and services from our investee companies, to support organizations helping the most vulnerable communities affected by the current crisis and to help any employees of Eurazeo and its subsidiaries in urgent need. Covid-19 measures The Eurazeo group has taken steps to ensure the protection of its staff members in all its geographies (France, Spain, United Kingdom, Germany, Luxembourg, United States, Brazil, South Korea and China) and to ensure the continuity of its operations. All its staff members, including its investment, corporate, fundraising and fund management teams, are fully committed to monitoring how the crisis develops at all times and to taking the appropriate measures, while maintaining the Company's ordinary activities. Arrangements have been made in all Eurazeo investee companies, including business continuity plans and closer monitoring of liquidity. Some of those companies are using or will use short-termpublic-sector support plans adopted in response to the crisis. We will provide an update on how we expect the crisis to affect our investees' businesses in our publication for the first quarter of 2020. Solid financial position We have developed our business model - which features diversification across business sectors, geographies, sources of revenue and sources of growth, combined with a solid, healthy financial position - over several years with the intention of reducing risk for Eurazeo and increasing our ability to deal with any situation that may arise. At the end of 2019, Eurazeo had €533 million of cash plus a confirmed syndicated credit facility of €1.5 billion, which we increased by 50% and renewed ahead of schedule in December 2019 for a period of at least five years. Eurazeo also has €3.8 billion of "dry powder" (confirmed commitments from partners that have not yet been called up). 1

Dividend On March 12, 2020, Eurazeo's Executive Board adopted a proposal to pay a dividend of €1.50 per share for the 2019 Financial Year, a 20% increase on 2018, supported by growth in the recurring revenue generated by the Group's asset management business and its solid financial position. To reward its long-term investors, the Executive Board also decided to put a proposal to the April 30, 2020 shareholders' meeting to introduce a 10% loyalty dividend for shareholders who have held registered shares continuously for at least two years, subject to statutory limits. However, given the unprecedented and highly uncertain circumstances, some Eurazeo subsidiaries and investees are seeking or may seek government support. As a result, Eurazeo's Executive Board, in accordance with the French government's recent recommendations and in agreement with the Supervisory Board, has decided to amend the draft resolution on the appropriation of income and to therefore not pay the dividend initially decided. The draft resolution will be put to the shareholders' meeting to be held at 4pm on April 30, 2020 at 1 rue Georges Berger, 75017 Paris, without shareholders being physically present. Solidarity initiatives Today, The Eurazeo group has announced additional commitments as part of the national and international efforts to combat the pandemic, with the support of its core shareholders. In the last few weeks since the start of the crisis, Eurazeo has used the expertise and resources of its portfolio companies to leverage efforts to stop the spread of Covid-19. Several of our subsidiaries and investees have adopted excellent initiatives including: Seqens, which is currently France's leading producer of hydroalcoholic gels, is making up to 30 tonnes per day. The company is also a supplier of medicines including paracetamol and is helping to develop a treatment for the virus;

C2S, our group of private clinics, which has naturally been on the front line from day one;

Peters Surgical, which makes catheters to treat patients in respiratory distress, while protecting medical staff in direct contact with patients;

Linvosges, which has resumed operations at its Gérardmer factory to make protective masks for hospitals and retirement homes;

Doctolib, which is offering free remote consultations and increased the number of medics providing consultations from 3,500 to 63,000;

Grandir-Les Petits Chaperons Rouges, which is maintaining a basic level of childcare provision for key workers in healthcare and security services;

Petits Chaperons Rouges, which is maintaining a basic level of childcare provision for key workers in healthcare and security services; Europcar, which has provided 200 vehicles to healthcare staff;

Grape Hospitality, which has provided rooms for workers involved in combating the crisis. In addition to those resources, Eurazeo has today decided to set up a €10 million solidarity fund financed from its cash holdings and by donations from the Supervisory Board, the Executive Board and the Executive Committee members. Although Eurazeo is not furloughing staff and is not in the situation referred to by AFEP (the French Association of Private Enterprises), the Executive Board members have decided to take part in the overall effort by contributing 10% of their annual bonuses for 2019, payable in April 2020, to the solidarity plan. Eurazeo's employees who wish to do so will also contribute at their discretion. 2

The money will be allocated as follows: €7 million will be used to support employees of Eurazeo and its subsidiaries who are in urgent medical or financial need and to buy and donate products and services from our investees (hydroalcoholic gel made by Seqens, Grandir-Les Petits Chaperons nursery places etc.).

Grandir-Les Petits Chaperons nursery places etc.). €3 million will be donated to organizations providing immediate support to vulnerable groups affected by the current health crisis, but also on a more long-term basis, helping them deal with the consequences of the resulting economic crisis. The fund will support Samusocial, which is responding to the crisis by stepping up its efforts to help the most vulnerable, and which urgently needs protective equipment as well as other items for families confined to hotels. Longer-term, Samusocial will continue to equip accommodation centers and increase its social integration efforts. The fund will help New York charity The Bowery Mission, to provide shelter to the most vulnerable people exposed to Covid-19 and to continue its work in the upcoming recession. It will also support Paris university hospital trust AP-HP, which will use its donation to upgrade its emergency services and help its staff members.

Eurazeo is also doubling its sponsorship budget for 2020. As it has done for several years now, the Company will support charities that promote education and equal opportunities, since one of the main challenges as we emerge from the current crisis will be helping those most commonly excluded from the educational system to return to school. ABOUT EURAZEO Eurazeo is a leading global investment company, with a diversified portfolio of €18,8 billion in assets under management, including €12 billion from third parties, invested in over 400 companies. With its considerable private equity, venture capital, real estate, private debt and fund of funds expertise, Eurazeo accompanies companies of all sizes, supporting their development through the commitment of its 270 professionals and by offering deep sector expertise, a gateway to global markets, and a responsible and stable foothold for transformational growth. Its solid institutional and family shareholder base, robust financial structure free of structural debt, and flexible investment horizon enable Eurazeo to support its companies over the long term. Eurazeo has offices in Paris, New York, Buenos Aires, Sao Paulo, Shanghai, Seoul, Frankfurt, London, Luxembourg and Madrid. Eurazeo is listed on Euronext Paris. ISIN: FR0000121121 - Bloomberg: RF FP - Reuters: EURA.PA CONTACTS EURAZEO CONTACT PRESSE PIERRE BERNARDIN VIRGINIE CHRISTNACHT HAVAS PARIS Dir. Relations Investisseurs Dir. Communication MAEL EVIN pbernardin@eurazeo.com vchristnacht@eurazeo.com mael.evin@havas.com Tél.: +33 (0)1 44 15 16 76 Tél: +33 (0)1 44 15 76 44 Tél : +33 (0)6 44 12 14 91 Pour plus d'informations, merci de consulter le site Internet du Groupe : www.eurazeo.com / Suivez-nous sur Twitter, Linkedin, et YouTube 3