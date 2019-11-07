Eurazeo : WorldStrides completes the acquisition of Travelopia

WORLDSTRIDES COMPLETES THE ACQUISITION OF TRAVELOPIA'S NORTH AMERICAN EXPERIENCE EDUCATION BRANDS
Paris, November 7, 2019 - Eurazeo Capital is pleased to announce its investment company, WorldStrides, the leading provider of educational travel and experiential learning programs, has completed its acquisition of the North American Experience Education Brands (NAEE) from Travelopia, the world's largest collection of specialist travel brands.
NAEE includes World Class Vacations and Brightspark US, serving the US educational market, and Brightspark Canada, Jumpstreet and Educatours in Canada. Collectively, the brands deliver a full spectrum of out-of-classroom, developmental, educational travel experiences to students across the United States and Canada. The acquisition enables WorldStrides to expand its broad travel program offerings for music, theater and dance groups, and further enhances its teacher- led, curriculum-based tour offerings globally.
"We believe in the power of experiential learning across geographies, age groups, and interests," said WorldStrides CEO Bob Gogel. "With this acquisition, we are in a position to support curious minds along a lifetime learning journey. We are excited to welcome NAEE to the WorldStrides family."
Marc Frappier, Managing Partner of Eurazeo Capital, stated, "The addition of the NAEE brands to WorldStrides' portfolio represents the company's third add-on investment in the United States, alongside last year's investments in Envision and TEAN. Leveraging Eurazeo Capital's expertise in the education sector and our global network, we are proud to support WorldStrides' accelerated growth and its mission to enrich students' experience around the world."
The transaction was completed on November 4, 2019 and the terms were not disclosed.
About Eurazeo
Eurazeo is a leading global investment company, with a diversified portfolio of €17.7 billion in assets under management, including nearly €12 billion from third parties, invested in nearly 400 companies. With its considerable private equity, real estate, private debt and fund of funds expertise, Eurazeo accompanies companies of all sizes, supporting their development through the commitment of its 235 professionals and by offering deep sector expertise, a gateway to global markets, and a responsible and stable foothold for transformational growth. Its solid institutional and family shareholder base, robust financial structure free of structural debt, and flexible investment horizon enable Eurazeo to support its companies over the long term.
Eurazeo has offices in Paris, New York, Sao Paulo, Shanghai, Seoul, London, Luxembourg, Frankfurt and Madrid.
Eurazeo is listed on Euronext Paris.
ISIN: FR0000121121 - Bloomberg: RF FP - Reuters: EURA.PA
About WorldStrides
WorldStrides provides educational travel and experiences to more than 400,000 students a year. Founded in 1967, the company has since grown to become a leader in experiential learning for students of all ages throughout their lifetime learning journey. In addition to domestic and international travel and study abroad programs, WorldStrides offerings include performing arts, sports, career exploration, language immersion, and service-learning. Each of these experiences helps students to see beyond the classroom and to see the world - and themselves - in new ways.
For more information on WorldStrides, visit www.worldstrides.com.
About Travelopia
Travelopia is one of the world's leading specialist travel groups, an exciting collection of brands which provide our customers with unique experiences. Travelopia has a large, international customer base and serves destinations in all seven continents. We pride ourselves on offering a seamless and specialised customer journey, from the exceptional service and in-depth knowledge of our sales teams, to our best-in-class tour guides and concierges around the globe.
For more information about Travelopia, visit www.travelopia.com.
