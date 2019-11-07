Eurazeo : WorldStrides completes the acquisition of Travelopia

WORLDSTRIDES COMPLETES THE ACQUISITION OF TRAVELOPIA'S NORTH AMERICAN EXPERIENCE EDUCATION BRANDS

Paris, November 7, 2019 - Eurazeo Capital is pleased to announce its investment company, WorldStrides, the leading provider of educational travel and experiential learning programs, has completed its acquisition of the North American Experience Education Brands (NAEE) from Travelopia, the world's largest collection of specialist travel brands.

NAEE includes World Class Vacations and Brightspark US, serving the US educational market, and Brightspark Canada, Jumpstreet and Educatours in Canada. Collectively, the brands deliver a full spectrum of out-of-classroom, developmental, educational travel experiences to students across the United States and Canada. The acquisition enables WorldStrides to expand its broad travel program offerings for music, theater and dance groups, and further enhances its teacher- led, curriculum-based tour offerings globally.

"We believe in the power of experiential learning across geographies, age groups, and interests," said WorldStrides CEO Bob Gogel. "With this acquisition, we are in a position to support curious minds along a lifetime learning journey. We are excited to welcome NAEE to the WorldStrides family."

Marc Frappier, Managing Partner of Eurazeo Capital, stated, "The addition of the NAEE brands to WorldStrides' portfolio represents the company's third add-on investment in the United States, alongside last year's investments in Envision and TEAN. Leveraging Eurazeo Capital's expertise in the education sector and our global network, we are proud to support WorldStrides' accelerated growth and its mission to enrich students' experience around the world."

The transaction was completed on November 4, 2019 and the terms were not disclosed.

