Eurazeo sets September deadline for last-ditch bids for Europcar - sources

LONDON/FRANKFURT, July 27 (Reuters) - Investment firm
Eurazeo has asked bidders to submit last-ditch bids in September
for French car rental firm Europcar Mobility Group SA
as it seeks to avert a painful restructuring, sources familiar
with the matter told Reuters.
The Paris-listed firm has attracted takeover interest from
Volkswagen but a bid has yet to materialise as the
German car maker remains wary of the economic fallout of the
COVID-19 pandemic on the car rental industry, the sources said,
speaking on condition of anonymity.
Europcar is trying to attract other industry players to the
negotiating table despite the challenging outlook for the travel
industry, one of the sources said.
Private equity firms including Apollo Global Management Inc
have extensively looked at the company but would only
invest as part of a distressed deal, the sources added.
If it fails to find a new owner, Europcar is expected to
start discussions with its creditors over a debt restructuring
deal which would see bondholders taking a haircut, they said.
Eurazeo and Europcar declined to comment while Volkswagen
and Apollo were not immediately available.
Europcar has market value of 321 million euros and reported
more than 1 billion euros in net debt as of the end of March.
Volkswagen, which previously owned Europcar, sold it to
Eurazeo SE in 2006.
It is now exploring the merits of a deal which would give it
access to Europcar's service location business, another source
said, adding Volkswagen could regain control at a significant
discount to the 3.32 billion euros it sold it for 14 years ago.
Yet the sources cautioned that an equity deal would be
challenging for most car makers as Europcar relies heavily on
tourism and prospects of a recovery would quickly deteriorate in
the event of a second wave of coronavirus infections in Europe.
Europcar secured a 307 million euro financing package in May
and is hoping to avoid the fate of U.S. peer Hertz Global
Holdings Inc, which filed for bankruptcy protection in
May.
(Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia in London and Arno Schuetze in
Frankfurt; additional reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic in Paris;
editing by David Evans)