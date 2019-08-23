23 August 2019 Euro Asia Premier Real Estate Company Ltd.: Kevin Yu, Quan Hu and Alexander Tietze Join the Board of Directors

Euro Asia Premier Real Estate Company Ltd.: Kevin Yu, Quan Hu and Alexander Tietze Join the Board of Directors

Hong Kong, SAR Peoples' Republic of China, 23 August, 2019

Euro Asia Premier Real Estate Company Limited (JT9; ISIN: VGG3223A1057) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Kevin Yu, Mr. Quan Hu and Mr. Alexander Tietze to the Board of Directors effective September 01, 2019.

Mr. Kevin Yu MBA (Peking University)

As a graduate of the Peking University, Mr. Yu has more than 20 years of management experience on a senior level in the Peoples' Republic of China, with particular expertise in direct sale, e-commerce and company operations. He is the founder of Jusmart Consultant Ltd, that specializes in providing strategic solutions for e-commerce platforms. Prior to his role at Jusmart, Mr. Yu was a senior executive of a NYSE listed company USANA in China. While functioning in a leadership role in 2016, USANA achieved a sales revenue of RMB 3 billion in China and over USD 1 billion globally. Mr. Yu is assuming the role of executive director and Chief Operating Officer of Euro Asia.

Mr. Quan Hu

Quan Hu has extensive experience in e-commerce and real estate development in China. Mr. Hu is joining the Board as a non-executive director and will be responsible for identifying new acquisition opportunities at the board level for the Company. He is also experienced in public relations management of e-commerce businesses in China.

Mr. Alexander Tietze

Based in Germany, Alexander Tietze has over 24 years of experience in the international capital markets with a focus in Europe and Asia, including over 13 years of experience in China. Mr. Tietze is the former co-head of trading and a managing director capital markets at several international listed investment banks. Mr. Tietze has extensive experience in trading, sales, corporate finance, and M&A. As a non-executive director at Euro Asia, Mr. Tietze is expected to provide strategic advice to the board.

Patrick P. L. Chan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Euro Asia, also regrettably accepts the resignation of Mr. Russell B. Smith from the Board of Directors and thanks him for his contributions to the Company

Patrick Chan states: 'By adding these gentlemen to the Board of Euro Asia, we only further enhance our ability to pursue our business model. This addition to our team opens up new investment opportunities that would otherwise not present themselves. We look forward to the coming year.'

About Euro Asia

Euro Asia is a BVI registered company, active in demand driven development of real estate projects in the Shandong area of the People's Republic of China. The Company operates locally through its subsidiaries. By utilizing its strong local network to banks, political decision makers, land owners and other developers, the Company intends to grow its position in the Shandong Province prior to moving into other regions.

