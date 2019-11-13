Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL)       

EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bolsonaro and Xi cheer strong and growing Brazil-China relations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 11:10am EST
BRICS summit in Brasilia

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday praised strong bilateral relations between their countries and signalled a desire to expand two-way trade in a brief public ceremony in Brasilia.

Their comments underscored how far diplomatic relations have come since Bolsonaro's repeated bashing of China on the campaign trail last year, which sparked concerns that he could disrupt one of the world's biggest trading partnerships.

"We want to more than expand, we want to diversify our trade relationship," Bolsonaro said.

China and Brazil announced a list of agreements including an accord to allow the transfer of convicted prisoners between the two countries to serve their sentences, protocols to allow an expansion of the fruit trade and broad memorandums of understanding to cooperate on transportation, investment and the service sector.

Leaders of major developing nations known as BRICS - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - are meeting in Brasilia on Wednesday and Thursday but little in the way of major policy announcements is expected from the sessions.

(Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Brad Haynes and Steve Orlofsky)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR
10:40aA Mining Town Buried in Mud Is Awash in Cash. It Will Soon Run Out.
DJ
10:15aTRACKINSIGHT : Strong outflows from Latin American Stocks
TI
07:20aUnilever Names Former Maersk CEO as Chairman
DJ
05:48aCanadian pension scheme CDPQ earmarks more cash for infrastructure
RE
11/12GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
11/12Azul Gets Brazil's First Airbus A321neo
DJ
11/12BRF mulls acquisitions in Turkey to grow in-country production
RE
11/12BRICS nations to study adding countries to development bank
RE
11/12Brazil gets approval for 13 meatpacking plants for China exports
RE
11/12BRICS summit marks recovery of China-Brazil relations
RE
More news
Chart EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group