EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Brazil Central Bank Sees GDP Contracting 6.4% in 2020

06/25/2020 | 07:40am EDT

By Jeffrey T. Lewis

SAO PAULO--Brazil's central bank said Thursday it expects the country's economy to contract this year, citing the impact of social distancing measures implemented to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Brazil's gross domestic product will shrink 6.4% in 2020, the bank said in its quarterly inflation report, down from its previous forecast of no change in GDP for the year in the report published in March.

Non-essential businesses and other activities were shut down in much of the country in the second half of March and remained closed during April and May in Brazil's most populous states.

The bank said its forecast for the full year is partly based on the expectation that GDP suffered its biggest contraction in the second quarter since 1996, when the current system of measurement began.

The impact of the measures "have significantly exceeded what was expected" when the previous inflation report was published, the report said.

The central bank has taken a series of steps intended to help ease the effect of the pandemic on Brazil's economy. Last week it cut its benchmark lending rate, the Selic, to a record low of 2.25% and left the door open for at least one more cut.

Earlier this week, the bank announced several new measures with a potential value of more than 272 billion reais ($51 billion) that are intended to increase smaller businesses' access to loans and boost economic growth, saying that previous measures had mainly benefited big companies.

Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com

