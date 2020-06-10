Log in
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Brazil Consumer Prices Declined in May as Fuel, Air Travel Prices Fell

06/10/2020 | 08:34am EDT

By Jeffrey T. Lewis

SAO PAULO--Brazil's consumer prices fell in May as the cost of fuel and air travel declined amid a drop in demand because of coronavirus-related social distancing measures.

Consumer prices declined 0.38% from April, the biggest monthly decline since 1998, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, or IBGE, said Wednesday. Prices rose 1.88% from a year earlier. In April, prices fell 0.31% from March and increased 2.4% from a year earlier.

May was the second full month during which non-essential businesses were closed in most of Brazil's economically important states, including Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. With consumers staying home and spending less, demand for many products dropped sharply, bringing prices lower for the second consecutive month in Brazil.

Transportation prices declined 1.9% in May after falling 2.66% in April. Fuel prices fell 4.56% and the cost of air travel dropped 27.14%, the IBGE said.

Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com

