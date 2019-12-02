Brazil November Trade Surplus $3.43 Billion Vs October's $1.21 Billion

By Paulo Trevisani

BRASILIA--Brazil's trade surplus widened in November as imports declined more than exports, the country's economy ministry said Monday.

The ministry reported a surplus of $3.43 billion, up from a surplus of $1.21 billion in October.

Exports of goods and services fell to $17.60 billion from $18.23 billion in October.

The country recorded $14.17 billion in imports last month, down from $17.03 billion in October.

The 12-month trade balance was $47.41 billion, up from $45.33 billion a month earlier.

Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes is pushing for less trade barriers in one of the world's most protective economies. The country faces potential barriers in the U.S. as President Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on Brazilian steel.

Economists surveyed weekly by Brazil's central bank have been trimming their forecast for this year's trade surplus. In the latest poll, the median forecast was $43.50 billion, down from $47.50 billion forecast a month ago.

