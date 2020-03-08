Log in
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)       

EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Real-time Quote. Real-time  - 03/06 05:10:22 pm
5.2223 BRL   +1.06%
Brazil, U.S. sign agreement to develop defence technology

03/08/2020 | 02:15pm EDT
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Commander of the U.S. Southern Command Admiral Craig S. Faller attend an agreement signing ceremony, in Miami

Brazilian and U.S. governments signed on Sunday an agreement for development of defence projects that may give the South American country access to financing.

The agreement allows partnerships in development of defence technology by private companies, that may use public financing from both countries. Companies may request financing from the U.S. defence research fund.

Brazil's defence industry has around 220 companies and exports to around 85 countries.

Although President Jair Bolsonaro is looking for a closer cooperation with the United States in defence and intelligence, Brazil's decisions regarding 5G technology are seen as a potential hurdle, according to an Trump administration official.

In a briefing on Saturday, the official, which asked for anonymity, pointed out that the activity of Chinese company Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, a big supplier of equipment to the Brazilian telecom sector, may prevent a stronger cooperation.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu in Miami; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Chart EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
