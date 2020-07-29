Log in
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Brazil expected to reopen international travel to foreigners, sources say

07/29/2020 | 05:53pm EDT

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, July 29 (Reuters) - Brazil is expected to announce that it will reopen international air travel to foreigners, which had been banned since March due to the coronavirus crisis, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The sources said the federal government is expected to publish a decree announcing the lifting of the travel ban, although it will likely include some restrictions. (Reporting by Ricardo Brito and Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Sandra Maler)

