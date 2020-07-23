Brazil tax revenue falls to lowest for June in 16 years

BRASILIA, July 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's federal tax take in
June fell to a 16-year low for the month as the coronavirus
crisis continued to bite, official figures showed on Thursday,
although it rose from May, suggesting a trough may have been
reached.
Central bank president Roberto Campos Neto had said earlier
this month that recent tax collection data was among indicators
suggesting the economy was rebounding more strongly than many,
including the central bank, had expected.
Thursday's data from the federal tax agency showed tax
revenue in June totaled 86.3 billion reais ($16.7 billion), down
29.6% in real terms from a year earlier and the lowest take for
the month since 2004.
It was also less than the 88.3 billion reais forecast in a
Reuters poll of economists. For the first half of the year,
Brazil's total tax take was 666 billion reais, down 14.7% in
real terms, the revenue service said.
But compared to the previous month, June's tax revenue was
up 11.5%, the data showed, the first month-on-month increase
since January.
($1 = 5.18 reais)
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever
Editing by Chris Reese and Tom Brown)