Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL)       

EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

Daimler to stop building sedans in the U.S. after second-quarter loss

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/17/2020 | 05:24am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Mercedes-Benz is seen outside a Mercedes-Benz car dealer, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Brussels

Daimler will stop building Mercedes-Benz sedans in the United States and Mexico as it seeks deeper cuts after posting a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss.

Daimler will stop building Mercedes-Benz sedans in the United States and Mexico as it seeks deeper cuts after posting a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss.

The German automaker will halt output of its Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, leaving the plant producing sport utility vehicles (SUVs) only, it said.

It will also stop producing of a variant of compact Mercedes-Benz A-Class in Aguascalientes, Mexico, to instead focus on the GLB, a newer, higher-margin SUV model.

It announced the changes alongside a second-quarter operating loss of 1.68 billion euros (£1.52 billion) on Thursday ahead of the scheduled release date of July 23.

"Daimler pre-released better-than-consensus second-quarter numbers," Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois said in a note.

Daimler shares were up 4.2% on Friday.

Hurt by a slump in demand amid dealership closures and lockdowns, its Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans unit posted an operating loss of 1.13 billion euros.

"Our systematic efforts to lower the breakeven of the company by reducing costs and adjusting capacity will need to continue," CEO Ola Kaellenius said.

The company earlier announced plans to sell its factory in Hambach, France.

Daimler said it spent 129 million euros on buyouts and early retirement. It also announced a 105 million euro valuation adjustment on YOUR NOW, its car-sharing joint venture.

Daimler said it had incurred 687 million euros in restructuring costs to retool its global production network of factories producing Mercedes-Benz cars.

The company is seeking 2 billion euros in annual savings through staff cuts, which is equivalent to more than 20,000 jobs, Germany's Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Friday.

Daimler had previously said it is seeking to save more than 1.4 billion euros from annual staff costs.

Daimler is reviewing whether to sell its plant in Iracemapolis, Brazil, Handelsblatt said, citing company sources, and added that an extension of its factory in Kekskemet, Hungary, was unlikely to see the light of day.

The carmaker is also reviewing its portfolio of niche cars, like the coupe and convertible variants of its C-Class and E-Class, as well as the compact B-Class, Handelsblatt reported.

Daimler declined to comment on the details of potential cuts.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor and Alexander Huebner in Frankfurt; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Jason Neely)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR
05:24aDaimler to stop building sedans in the U.S. after second-quarter loss
RE
05:16aCoronavirus surge, renewed lockdowns fan fresh worries about global fuel dema..
RE
05:16aWhere did all the bulls go? Rallies stall as EU summit begins
RE
03:36aWhere did all the bulls go? Rallies stall as EU summit begins
RE
03:26aYara says fertiliser market robust as quarterly earnings top forecasts
RE
02:53aOil prices slip amid uncertainty over fuel demand, easing supply curbs
RE
02:48aAbbott Gets Lift From Virus Tests -- WSJ
DJ
07/16Emerging markets face wave of unrest as lockdowns ease - risk study
RE
07/16Brazilian waste management firm finds cost-cutting users in pandemic
RE
07/16GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group