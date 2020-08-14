Latin America's coronavirus cases exceed 6 million

SANTIAGO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Coronavirus cases in Latin
America, the region of the world worst-affected by the pandemic,
exceeded 6 million on Friday and continued to accelerate,
according to a Reuters tally, as most of its nations begin to
relax lockdown measures.
The region, which has reported an average of more than
86,000 daily infections of the new coronavirus in the last seven
days and more than 2,600 COVID-19 deaths, reached 6,000,005
confirmed cases by Friday evening and 237,360 deaths.
That accounts for just under one-third of the world's total
case load and a similar share of reported deaths from the
pandemic.
The Pan American Health Organization, the regional arm of
the World Health Organization, warned this month of an increase
in other diseases due to the saturation of health services and
the suspension of routine vaccination campaigns as a result of
the pandemic.
The International Monetary Fund predicted in June that the
regional economy would contract 9.4% this year.
The region's worst-affected country is Brazil, which has the
most cases in the world after the United States, and 15% of
world's total.
Peru and Chile also have the highest case loads and number
of deaths in the world per 100,000 inhabitants, of countries
with more than 100,000 cases.
The region's climb from 5 million to 6 million cases took 11
days, one day less than it took to reach the previous million.
(Reporting by Javier Lopez de Lerida; Writing by Aislinn Laing;
Editing by William Mallard)